Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Related
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar
Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in December
Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and a top sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in December. Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the most listings in the Weichert sales region,...
A secret upscale restaurant hidden in Newark airport? Here’s how to snag an invite.
It looks like United Airlines is taking a page out of New York City’s secret dining culture. Last week, I received an email inviting me to dine at Classified, United’s hidden fine-dining restaurant tucked inside Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport and reserved only for United MileagePlus members.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
With more Jersey City payroll issues, three councilmen call for vendor to be replaced
In the world of Jersey City payroll accounting, three city council members are calling on someone to be held accountable — right now, or at least before the next employee paychecks go out next month. Councilmen James Solomon, Frank Gilmore and Yousef Saleh want answers after, for the second...
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Will Jersey City get next payroll right? Some city employees already seeing issues
Calling it a “nightmare” and a morale “low point,” Jersey City employees victimized by the city’s new payroll system two weeks ago are bracing for more problems when their paychecks are issued Friday. In fact, one employee who asked to remain anonymous, said the paystubs...
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
hobokengirl.com
Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple
Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
WGAU
Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
He was arrested for having a marijuana cigarette. Now, he’s opening a pot shop. | Calavia-Robertson
In mid-2019, Justin Crosgile was arrested for “being in possession of a brown marijuana cigarette.” Now, just three short years later, the Paterson resident is gearing up to open Treeotics, his very own cannabis shop in Newark’s South Ward, where if all goes well by year’s end he’ll sell cannabis flower, edibles, oils and yes, even “brown marijuana cigarettes.”
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting
The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0