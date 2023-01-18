Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
TN offers process for insurance complaints
CONSUMERS WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DENIED A CLAIM BY THEIR INSURANCE COMPANY OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE WITH AN INSURANCE AGENT OR COMPANY CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE BY COMPLETING AN ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM AT TN.GOV/INSURANCE. FORMS CAN ALSO BE PRINTED OUT AND MAILED OR FAXED TO CONSUMER INSURANCE SERVICES. THE INSURANCE POLICY MUST HAVE BEEN WRITTEN IN TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-741-2218 OR 1-800-342-4029 OR GO TO TN.GOV/INSURANCE.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Rent The Chicken helps customers save on eggs
If you're looking for a way around expensive egg prices, there may be a solution.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
mymix1041.com
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State
From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities
With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
Pride Publishing
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
