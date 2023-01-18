ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN offers process for insurance complaints

CONSUMERS WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DENIED A CLAIM BY THEIR INSURANCE COMPANY OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE WITH AN INSURANCE AGENT OR COMPANY CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE BY COMPLETING AN ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM AT TN.GOV/INSURANCE. FORMS CAN ALSO BE PRINTED OUT AND MAILED OR FAXED TO CONSUMER INSURANCE SERVICES. THE INSURANCE POLICY MUST HAVE BEEN WRITTEN IN TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-741-2218 OR 1-800-342-4029 OR GO TO TN.GOV/INSURANCE.
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State

From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities

With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
