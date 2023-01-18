Lunar New Year Celebration at Oroville’s Chinese Temple happening this weekend

Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive returns to NorCal
CHICO, Calif. - The fifth annual Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive is coming to Northern California next weekend. Vitalant is hosting the blood drive on Jan. 28 in Chico, Redding and Yuba City. All people who donate blood will receive a t-shirt while supplies last. Donors will also get a...
Paradise Post
Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire
PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
actionnewsnow.com
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless at Teichert Ponds get seven day notices to clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert Ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
actionnewsnow.com
New 3-year DCBA plan aims to increase safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Plans to improve the safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico are underway. Chico City Council voted Tuesday night during its meeting to award the Downtown Chico Business Association (DCBA) with $422,400. That money will be used to implement its new 3-year plan. “So, the money that we’re...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
TravelSkills 01-18-23 NorCal falls go viral in stunning photo. Don’t go there.
A Butte County-based landscape photographer trekked to Phantom Falls earlier this month during the heavy storms and shared a striking photo that swiftly went viral. Sharing the image on Twitter, the National Weather Service gushed, “Check out this awesome picture of the Phantom Falls in the North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve north of Oroville, CA! All the rain over the last week has led to these normally dry creeks becoming waterfalls.” It’s a stunning shot but there’s a hold up: this is a terrible time to visit the falls. The storms exacerbated the difficult conditions for access and there is no trail to follow. Anyone bewitched by the lure of natural splendor should prepare for a rugged adventure.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E facing new lawsuit over Mosquito Fire damages
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is facing a lawsuit filed by El Dorado County, Plumas County and other public entities for the damages caused by the 2022 Mosquito Fire, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The fire burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer County and El Dorado County. It burned...
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
krcrtv.com
Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's
Oroville, CALIF. — This morning at a local McDonald's, Police in Oroville arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
rosevilletoday.com
Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement
Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers
OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
"We have no answers": Podcast renews focus on Yuba County unsolved murder of Chairo Garibay
YUBA COUNTY — A local cold case and unsolved murder has caught the attention of a popular true crime podcast, The Fall Line. Host Laurah Norton hopes to shed light on a mystery left in the dark for more than a decade. Chairo Garibay Ferreyra of Olivehurst, Calif., was found murdered in January 2006, just weeks after she vanished in December 2005. To this day, more than 17 years later, no one has ever been arrested for her brutal murder. A new episode of The Fall Line's 3-part series diving into the case was released Wednesday. The final episode will be published in...
actionnewsnow.com
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
