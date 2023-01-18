The CCA classes at MGMS have been focusing on the Information Technology and Computer Science Career Cluster the last few weeks. Employment in Computer and Information Technology occupations is projected to grow 15% from 2021 to 2031. Much faster than the average for all other career clusters so the future looks bright for students if they choose this Career path. Students have been learning how to block code into a Sphero Robot and challenged with programming their Robot to follow a specific path where they had to apply geometry, speed, and time. The research-backed benefits for why kids should learn to code are: Coding boosts problem solving skills, improves computational thinking, encourages persistence, teaches creativity, teaches digital literacy, it's a career-building skill, & improves confidence & communication skills. Students have also enjoyed learning about many different career opportunities available and the requirements needed. It's safe to say that information technology is has the potential for many future lucrative career opportunities!

1 DAY AGO