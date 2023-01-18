Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
Freshman English Students Use Similes and Metaphors to Enhance Writing
Students from Ms. Nielsen's Freshman ELA and Honors English classes have answered the question, "Can I enhance my writing and create sensory images for my readers by using metaphors and similes?" Their answer is a resounding YES!. At the end of term two, students reviewed and practiced simile and metaphor...
nebo.edu
Spanish Class "Ganga" Activity
Mr. Claybaugh's Spanish class students practiced bargaining and numbers skills with the “Ganga” activity.
New Bern dressing students for prom in style
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique. Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more […]
nebo.edu
First Graders Dance with Mrs. Fillmore
Mrs. Jacobsen’s class was lucky to have Mrs. Fillmore, Nebo Dance Specialist, to do a fun dance activity while reading a book!
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Nursery Rhyme Day
Mrs. Eckhardt's kindergarten class celebrated Nursery Rhyme Day. Students got to dress up as a character in their favorite rhyme and then would tell the rhyme to the class. Mrs. Eckhardt had them taste "curds and whey" also. Great job kindergarteners!
nebo.edu
Spirit Week Winners
This week, we had two classes tie for spirit winners! Congratulations to both Mrs. Pearson and Mrs. McBride's classes for having 81% of their students wearing spirit wear today!
nebo.edu
Sphero Robot Challenge
The CCA classes at MGMS have been focusing on the Information Technology and Computer Science Career Cluster the last few weeks. Employment in Computer and Information Technology occupations is projected to grow 15% from 2021 to 2031. Much faster than the average for all other career clusters so the future looks bright for students if they choose this Career path. Students have been learning how to block code into a Sphero Robot and challenged with programming their Robot to follow a specific path where they had to apply geometry, speed, and time. The research-backed benefits for why kids should learn to code are: Coding boosts problem solving skills, improves computational thinking, encourages persistence, teaches creativity, teaches digital literacy, it's a career-building skill, & improves confidence & communication skills. Students have also enjoyed learning about many different career opportunities available and the requirements needed. It's safe to say that information technology is has the potential for many future lucrative career opportunities!
nebo.edu
Meet Mr. Peterson
Springville High School would like to introduce our newest teacher, Mr. Cassidy Peterson. Mr. Peterson is teaching in the Math Department, as Mr. Brad Thornton has moved to the District Office. We would like to wish them both best of luck for the rest of the school year. "I am...
nebo.edu
Students of the Month - January
Congratulations to the January Students of the Month chosen from the English Department. Nixon Rapier, nominated by Mrs. Jones. " Nixon is a very hard worker in English. He contributes to all discussions and takes the role of a leader. He clearly cares about his work." Keirra Riches, nominated by...
nebo.edu
Nebo Education Foundation Gives Grants January 2023
Nebo Education Foundation board members meet each month to review and award grant requests, consider fund-raising avenues, and other items that advance the educational opportunities for Nebo School District students. The Nebo Education Foundation functions through generous donations made by individuals and businesses. “I feel very fortunate to be able...
nebo.edu
More Goals Met!
Students can set goals with their teachers in reading, math, or anything else! Once the goal is achieved they get to come down to the office and ring the victory bell!
