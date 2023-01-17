David L. McMeeken, age 73, former resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly in his home, Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born November 23, 1949, in Shelby to Lowell Edwin and Charlotte Irene (Taylor) McMeeken, he had been a Tiro resident since 1988. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served in two tours in Seoul Korea. He had furthered his education at NC State in Mansfield, where he had attended classes for Electrical Engineering. Dave had been employed with AMF, Phillips MFG., Peco II and most recently, ArcelorMittal, where he had retired.

SHELBY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO