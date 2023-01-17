Read full article on original website
Paul Donald Borys
Paul Donald Borys, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Galion. Paul was born on February 18, 1958, in Harvey, Illinois to the late Theodore and Irene (Lange) Borys. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Borys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
Oma Goodman
In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
David L. McMeeken
David L. McMeeken, age 73, former resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly in his home, Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born November 23, 1949, in Shelby to Lowell Edwin and Charlotte Irene (Taylor) McMeeken, he had been a Tiro resident since 1988. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served in two tours in Seoul Korea. He had furthered his education at NC State in Mansfield, where he had attended classes for Electrical Engineering. Dave had been employed with AMF, Phillips MFG., Peco II and most recently, ArcelorMittal, where he had retired.
Norwalk cancels check from Lexington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 53-43 against Lexington on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Norwalk faced off against Oak Harbor and Lexington took on Clear Fork on January 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington dismantles Warsaw River View in convincing manner
New Lexington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warsaw River View 45-25 at Warsaw River View High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 16, Warsaw River View faced off against Coshocton and New Lexington took on...
Wedding Expo set for March 4 at The Hub in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline. This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular,...
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
Delaware Hayes dims lights on Sunbury Big Walnut
Delaware Hayes' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sunbury Big Walnut 67-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. Last season, Delaware Hayes and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on February 25, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For more, click here.
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
Tiffin Calvert routs Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Tiffin Calvert turned in a thorough domination of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 66-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 20. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. Click here for a recap.
New Lexington barely beats Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington posted a narrow 45-43 win over Dresden Tri-Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. New Lexington moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
Massillon Perry ends the party for Wooster
Massillon Perry notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wooster 56-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on January 7, Massillon Perry squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Sandusky overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair
A sigh of relief filled the air in Sandusky's locker room after a trying 45-43 test with Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on January 20, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For results, click here.
Some kind of impressive: Carey pounds Wynford
It would have taken a herculean effort for Wynford to claim this one, and Carey wouldn't allow that in a 61-37 decision on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over Wynford after the first quarter.
Rally time: Sugarcreek Garaway douses fire to extinguish New Concord John Glenn
New Concord John Glenn's early advantage was a wake-up call for Sugarcreek Garaway, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 62-41 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 8, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Wheeling Linsly and New Concord...
Beginning was the end: Old Fort opens an early gap to jar Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic
Old Fort wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-33 victory over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Old Fort and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off with January 22, 2022 at...
Pataskala Watkins Memorial unloads on Gahanna Columbus Academy
Pataskala Watkins Memorial flexed its muscle and floored Gahanna Columbus Academy 71-32 on January 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 14, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Pataskala Licking Heights on January 14 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.
Fredericktown squeaks past Danville in tight tilt
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Fredericktown defeated Danville 79-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Fredericktown and Danville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap.
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dover
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Philadelphia nabbed it to nudge past Dover 31-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover faced off on January 22, 2022 at Dover High School. For more, click here.
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
