Feds open civil rights investigation into death of motorist Tyre Nichols

Federal investigators said Wednesday a civil rights investigation has been opened into the death of a 29-year-old man who passed away three days after being stopped by Memphis Police.

The Unites States Attorney's Office, in conjunction with the FBI Memphis Field Office and Department of Justice announced the investigation into the officers involved in the traffic stop that sent Tyre Nichols of Memphis to the hospital in critical condition.

Nichols died Jan. 10 , three days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis Police . The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office to investigate the death.

According to police, officers from the Memphis Police Department pulled over Nichols, who has no criminal record, around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a traffic violation. After what police described as two "confrontations," Nichols was arrested and "complained of a shortness of breath."

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The officers involved with the stop were placed on leave and an internal investigation was opened by the city and the police department. The outcome of that investigation is not yet known, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said "administrative action" was imminent.

Family members of Nichols said he suffered a number of injuries, including brain swelling and kidney failure. He was hooked up to a dialysis machine prior to his death.

An image of Nichols shared with the public shortly after his death put a finer point on his described injuries. In the image, Nichols is intubated. His face was disfigured from a combination of significant welts. His nose was nearly bent into an “s” shape. Blood was seen on his intubation tube and on his hospital sheets.

The response form public officials including Strickland, Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has been to urge patience among the public as an internal investigation plays out.

Family and members of the public have demanded transparency, including the immediate release of any footage recorded during the traffic stop.

That footage could be publicly available as soon as the end of the week, following the completion of the city's internal investigation, Davis and Strickland announced Tuesday . Their announcement came minutes before a memorial service for Nichols took place.

The call for footage has collided with a precedent; former District Attorney General Amy Weirich rarely authorized the release of footage from fatal and non-fatal use of force incidents with Memphis police since body-worn cameras were fully deployed to officers in 2016.

When Martavious Banks was shot several times by Memphis police following an attempted traffic stop in 2018, the public did not view footage of the arrest until 2020 — long after the disciplinary measures were levied against the involved officers, some of whom turned off their body cameras prior to the shooting .

Though Mulroy has not signaled a change of procedure or policy is imminent under his tenure as district attorney. City officials said the footage would be released after the family has a chance to view the video. They did not specify a date when the release would take place.

The Memphis Police Association declined to comment Wednesday on the announcement, citing the ongoing investigation. The City of Memphis and MPD said they both plan to "fully cooperate with these agencies and provide them with what is needed to conduct their investigation.”

Family has also demanded that all officers involved be charged with "murder one," Nichols' step father Rodney Wells said at the memorial service.

Nichols was remembered by friends and family as someone who would "light up the room" when he walked in. Angelina Paxton, a long-time friend of Nichols, called the way he died "a dark way" for someone who had "this much light."

"All I can say is may God find forgiveness for [the officers] because I don't think I can," she said.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal covering issues tied to access and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com .

