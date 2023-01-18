ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Feds open civil rights investigation into death of motorist Tyre Nichols

By Lucas Finton and Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSufN_0kJAs8v100

Federal investigators said Wednesday a civil rights investigation has been opened into the death of a 29-year-old man who passed away three days after being stopped by Memphis Police.

The Unites States Attorney's Office, in conjunction with the FBI Memphis Field Office and Department of Justice announced the investigation into the officers involved in the traffic stop that sent Tyre Nichols of Memphis to the hospital in critical condition.

Nichols died Jan. 10 , three days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis Police . The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office to investigate the death.

According to police, officers from the Memphis Police Department pulled over Nichols, who has no criminal record, around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a traffic violation. After what police described as two "confrontations," Nichols was arrested and "complained of a shortness of breath."

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The officers involved with the stop were placed on leave and an internal investigation was opened by the city and the police department. The outcome of that investigation is not yet known, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said "administrative action" was imminent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCT6V_0kJAs8v100

Family members of Nichols said he suffered a number of injuries, including brain swelling and kidney failure. He was hooked up to a dialysis machine prior to his death.

An image of Nichols shared with the public shortly after his death put a finer point on his described injuries. In the image, Nichols is intubated. His face was disfigured from a combination of significant welts. His nose was nearly bent into an “s” shape. Blood was seen on his intubation tube and on his hospital sheets.

The response form public officials including Strickland, Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has been to urge patience among the public as an internal investigation plays out.

Family and members of the public have demanded transparency, including the immediate release of any footage recorded during the traffic stop.

That footage could be publicly available as soon as the end of the week, following the completion of the city's internal investigation, Davis and Strickland announced Tuesday . Their announcement came minutes before a memorial service for Nichols took place.

The call for footage has collided with a precedent; former District Attorney General Amy Weirich rarely authorized the release of footage from fatal and non-fatal use of force incidents with Memphis police since body-worn cameras were fully deployed to officers in 2016.

When Martavious Banks was shot several times by Memphis police following an attempted traffic stop in 2018, the public did not view footage of the arrest until 2020 — long after the disciplinary measures were levied against the involved officers, some of whom turned off their body cameras prior to the shooting .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250Odk_0kJAs8v100

Though Mulroy has not signaled a change of procedure or policy is imminent under his tenure as district attorney. City officials said the footage would be released after the family has a chance to view the video. They did not specify a date when the release would take place.

The Memphis Police Association declined to comment Wednesday on the announcement, citing the ongoing investigation. The City of Memphis and MPD said they both plan to "fully cooperate with these agencies and provide them with what is needed to conduct their investigation.”

Family has also demanded that all officers involved be charged with "murder one," Nichols' step father Rodney Wells said at the memorial service.

Nichols was remembered by friends and family as someone who would "light up the room" when he walked in. Angelina Paxton, a long-time friend of Nichols, called the way he died "a dark way" for someone who had "this much light."

"All I can say is may God find forgiveness for [the officers] because I don't think I can," she said.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal covering issues tied to access and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Feds open civil rights investigation into death of motorist Tyre Nichols

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.  Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

2 men try to abduct woman jogging in Memphis

The internship at the zoo will be for twelve weeks or three months, as they actually have three internship periods. Man on parole for murder case now facing drug, gun …. A Tennessee man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after a months long investigation. Crews extinguish fire at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pharmacist Dr. Champion dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-time beloved Memphis pharmacist, Dr. Charles A. Champion, has died, according to his family. Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Champion made history when he became the first African-American pharmacist working at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy