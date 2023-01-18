Read full article on original website
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
New York Mets Make Decision on Francisco Alvarez
The Mets have made a decision on Francisco Alvarez's role in 2023. According to SNY's Andy Martino, Alvarez will not be in the full-time designated hitter mix in the big-leagues. Instead, the organization wants their top prospect to continue to develop as a catcher, which means he likely starts the season in Triple-A.
Dontrelle Willis, Eric Karros & Jessica Mendoza Among Dodgers Broadcasters Returning For 2023
Along with the hire of Stephen Nelson, it was confirmed Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett and Dontrelle Willis would be among those returning for the 2023 season. Although not specifically named, John Hartung and Jerry Hairston Jr. presumably are...
Astros Elect Two Players to Hall of Fame
Former second baseman Bill Doran and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Brown have been elected into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame, the organization announced Saturday. Doran and Brown were elected by the Astros Hall of Fame committee, which consists of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media members and baseball historians.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu lands positive injury update ahead of Spring Training
If the Yankees want to push for a World Series appearance in 2023, they will need DJ LeMahieu at the top of his game. LeMahieu featured in 125 games last year but was knocked out for the postseason and the homestretch run due to a toe injury. There was concern that it may pop up again this upcoming campaign if he didn’t undergo surgery. Still, DJ elected to take a more natural route and rehabilitated to the best of his abilities.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Felix Millan's sweet stance led the 1973 Mets
NEW YORK -- Yes, the 1973 Mets had a great pitching staff led by Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Jon Matlack. On offense, New York’s MVP that year was a second baseman named Felix Millan, and what a year he had to help the club make it to the World Series against the Athletics.
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade
As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
