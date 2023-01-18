Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Related
Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good
HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died
NEW YORK, NY – 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed near his Neptune Avenue home in Coney Island on Friday, has died. Wright was stabbed by an unknown subject at around 3:30 pm on Friday. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition but died on Saturday from his injuries. Police are still investigating Wright’s murder but at this time, have not identified any suspects and have not made any arrests. *****************************************************************************************On Friday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 1521 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed in the vicinity of 3001 Mermaid Avenue, within The post 17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx
A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
Verrazzano Bridge reopens lanes after truck crashes into divider
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays were reported on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning after an accident involving a truck, according to emergency radio transmissions. According to an MTA spokeswoman, an incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the upper level the bridge, leading to...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
Woman, 74, found dead with hands, feet tied in Upper West Side apartment: 'It's unbelievable'
A 74-year-old woman was found bound and killed in her Upper West Side apartment this week, police said Friday.
FDNY responds to late night fire in Stapleton; one injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The FDNY responded late Friday night to a fire inside a home in Stapleton. The incident was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. inside a two-story residence at 411 Vanderbilt Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
hobokengirl.com
Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple
Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
WGAU
Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
‘This is going to be great for Staten Island:’ RUMC opens new state-of-the-art emergency department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Richmond University Medical Center’s (RUMC) new state-of-the-art 35,000-square-foot emergency department welcomed its first patients on Friday afternoon, bringing years’ worth of development and construction to life. The new emergency department, which is part of the hospital’s massive $250 million overhaul of its facilities,...
Man fatally struck by 2 train at Bronx subway station
The MTA announced a person was struck by a southbound 2 train at the Pelham Parkway 2/5 subway station in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The agency announced emergency responders were on their way to the incident at 10:19 a.m. on Twitter.
N.J. home of 1900s opera diva is for sale for $699K
If the abandoned early 20th century home for sale at 200 Elmwood Ave. in Newark were an opera, it’d be an “opera seria” — a tragedy. But there’s still hope its libretto can be rewritten with a happy ending. If you purchase a product or...
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side
NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0