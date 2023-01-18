Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
Bleacher Report
Report: Utah Jazz Open to Trade Talks; Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler Off Limits
The Utah Jazz may be interested in hearing trade pitches on any player outside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "With less than three weeks to go before the trade deadline, teams regarded as clear-cut sellers at the deadline remain in short supply," Stein wrote.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Contract as 2023 Trade Deadline Looms
To gauge the value of NBA contracts, you first half to understand the NBA economy. Essentially, all salary sizes are, to us common folks, absolutely enormous. So, when identifying each team's best and worst contract values, it's critical to remember that these dollar amounts are relative. Since we're spotlighting good...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs
Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'
On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
Bleacher Report
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders' Hroniss Grasu
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu are engaged. Ionescu posted a series of pictures on Instagram of Grasu proposing to her around a heart made of roses with candles in the shape of heart on the ground. "It's always us. here's to forever...
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Moves into 2nd Place on NCAA D1 All-Time Scoring List
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis is now the second-most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history. Davis' three-pointer in the first half of Saturday's game against IUPUI gave him 3,250 career points, moving him ahead of former Portland State standout Freeman Williams. Detroit Mercy MBB @DetroitMBB. Doing it...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Called Out by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Defense in Loss vs. Trae Young, Hawks
It's safe to say the New York Knicks are officially in a rut. They lost their third consecutive game on Friday night, a 139-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. It's the second-most points the Knicks have given up to an opponent this season, trailing only the 145 scored by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 13.
Bleacher Report
Steph Curry, Warriors Lambasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Golden State Warriors looked to be well on their way to stealing a road win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals. However, a fourth-quarter lull spelled doom for Golden State as it went on to suffer a 121-118 overtime loss at TD Garden.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack
With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.
Comments / 0