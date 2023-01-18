ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report

Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
PHOENIX, NY
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Contract as 2023 Trade Deadline Looms

To gauge the value of NBA contracts, you first half to understand the NBA economy. Essentially, all salary sizes are, to us common folks, absolutely enormous. So, when identifying each team's best and worst contract values, it's critical to remember that these dollar amounts are relative. Since we're spotlighting good...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'

On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Moves into 2nd Place on NCAA D1 All-Time Scoring List

Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis is now the second-most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history. Davis' three-pointer in the first half of Saturday's game against IUPUI gave him 3,250 career points, moving him ahead of former Portland State standout Freeman Williams. Detroit Mercy MBB @DetroitMBB. Doing it...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack

With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy