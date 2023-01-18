ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Benzinga

Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Benzinga

Where Entergy Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Entergy ETR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Entergy. The company has an average price target of $113.0 with a high of $119.00 and a low of $103.00.
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Benzinga

11 Analysts Have This to Say About BigCommerce Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
Benzinga

Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday. Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest...
Benzinga

More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga

INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 5.78% to $0.73....

