Bleacher Report

Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
PHOENIX, NY
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Contract as 2023 Trade Deadline Looms

To gauge the value of NBA contracts, you first half to understand the NBA economy. Essentially, all salary sizes are, to us common folks, absolutely enormous. So, when identifying each team's best and worst contract values, it's critical to remember that these dollar amounts are relative. Since we're spotlighting good...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Dearica Hamby Alleges 'Traumatizing' Treatment by Aces After Trade to Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby released a statement alleging that her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, treated her in an "unprofessional and unethical way" that led to a "traumatizing" experience prior to her trade on Saturday. Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post relayed the entire statement posted on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report

Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack

With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
MEMPHIS, TN

