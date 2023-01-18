Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
7 takeaways from Celtics win over Raptors, as Payton Pritchard, bench step up
Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were big for a short-handed Celtics team that claimed its ninth straight win. The Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 on Saturday, claiming their ninth straight win despite a rash of injuries that included Jayson Tatum. Here are the takeaways. 1. Through no fault of his...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III Ruled out vs. Raptors Because of Injuries
Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III have been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries, the team announced (h/t Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston). Smart suffered a right ankle sprain just before halftime and was helped off the...
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Contract as 2023 Trade Deadline Looms
To gauge the value of NBA contracts, you first half to understand the NBA economy. Essentially, all salary sizes are, to us common folks, absolutely enormous. So, when identifying each team's best and worst contract values, it's critical to remember that these dollar amounts are relative. Since we're spotlighting good...
Bleacher Report
Report: Utah Jazz Open to Trade Talks; Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler Off Limits
The Utah Jazz may be interested in hearing trade pitches on any player outside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "With less than three weeks to go before the trade deadline, teams regarded as clear-cut sellers at the deadline remain in short supply," Stein wrote.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López
Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
Dearica Hamby Alleges 'Traumatizing' Treatment by Aces After Trade to Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby released a statement alleging that her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, treated her in an "unprofessional and unethical way" that led to a "traumatizing" experience prior to her trade on Saturday. Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post relayed the entire statement posted on...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Called Out by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Defense in Loss vs. Trae Young, Hawks
It's safe to say the New York Knicks are officially in a rut. They lost their third consecutive game on Friday night, a 139-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. It's the second-most points the Knicks have given up to an opponent this season, trailing only the 145 scored by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 13.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman's Development 'Not Aligning' with Team's Title Hopes
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had high expectations entering the NBA after being selected second overall in the 2020 draft, but he hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, and now the Dubs are considering moving him ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Ric...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens
The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack
With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
