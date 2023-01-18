Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
USWNT Deemed 'Absolutely Dominant' by Twitter in 5-0 Win Over New Zealand
For the second time in four days, the United States women's national soccer team outclassed New Zealand in a friendly on Friday night. Playing in Auckland, New Zealand, the USWNT exploded in a 5-0 win, bettering the 4-0 victory it earned three days earlier in New Zealand's capital city of Wellington.
Bleacher Report
Juventus Docked 15 Points; Current, Former Execs Banned for Capital Gains Violations
The Italian Football Federation announced Friday that Juventus have been docked 15 points in Serie A for the 2022-23 season as punishment for multiple financial violations. According to Goal.com's Thomas Hindle, Juventus were found to have artificially inflated the transfer value of players, leading to €90 million in savings.
Bleacher Report
Report: Brian McBride Won't Return as USMNT GM amid Gregg Berhalter Probe
Brian McBride will not return as general manager of the United States men's national team this year, according to ESPN's Sam Borden. McBride's contract ran through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The news of his departure comes amid the U.S. Soccer Federation's investigation into coach Gregg Berhalter's past conduct.
Comments / 0