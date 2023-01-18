ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColorComm’s 6th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Connect HBCU Students, Graduates With Nation’s Leading Media, Tech, Corporate Firms

ColorComm, Inc., the nation’s leading women’s platform addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the 6th Annual NextGen Fellows Program with a summit and recruiting day on Friday, February 24, 2023. The program will connect Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)...

