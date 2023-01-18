Kylian Mbappe ‘rejected Liverpool transfer after PSG offered him out for astronomical fee’

KYLIAN MBAPPE reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer after being offered the chance to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from PSG at the time.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly rejected the chance to join Liverpool last summer Credit: AFP

And at one stage last July, Mbappe was offered the chance to leave the French capital.

However, despite speculation linking him with Real Madrid, any move would have been to Liverpool, according to The Athletic.

It's claimed PSG consultant Antero Henrique opened the door for Mbappe to depart.

But Henrique and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were demanding a staggering £352MILLION for his signature.

Although in the end the numbers turned out to be irrelevant, with Mbappe rejecting the option to join the Reds.

The report adds Mbappe had his heart set on a move to Real Madrid in the future.

That all came less than two months after he signed a new contract to stay at PSG until 2024, with an option for a further year.

And the Frenchman continues to be the subject of rumours regarding his future.

Reports last month claimed Real Madrid could pay one BILLION euros to land Mbappe at the end of the season.

Real Madrid legend Guti also recently insisted La Liga needs Mbappe - and he needs them too.

Guti declared: "The best have to stay at Real Madrid.

"Seeing him play for PSG makes me angry, and not only for Real but also for La Liga. La Liga must always have the best in the world.

"Mbappe is a player made for Real, and then if he wants to do what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done, he has to play for Real Madrid because he won't make it for PSG.

"Madrid must go and get him immediately, now.

"There are good players on the market, but none like him. Yes, [Erling] Haaland maybe, but a step below. Mbappe, he is unique.

"Only he can give what Messi gave to Barcelona or Ronaldo to Madrid. Nobody else."