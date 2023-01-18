ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils 2023 Poster

The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the latest festival poster for 2023. The poster this year was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil and is called, “Spirit of Kentucky.” Chaaintreuil’s colorful palette and layering techniques make this 43rd Festival poster stand out. “Each poster image is unique...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids

The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

24 Louisville Drag Queens To Follow On Instagram

The drag scene might have faced a lot of attacks in the last few years, but drag performers continue to survive and thrive. To celebrate the joys of this unique style of entertainment, we put together a slideshow of 24 performers you can catch around Louisville — or even just follow on Instagram.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Ballet Readies ‘#CHORSHOW’ In Partnership with Pandora Productions and Louisville Youth Group

The Louisville Ballet is readying for their Season of Transcendence Choreographer’s Showcase, aka #CHORSHOW. This program will introduce five intimate works by five local choreographers in partnership with Pandora Productions and the Louisville Youth Group. The show runs from Jan. 25 – 29 at the Louisville Ballet Studios (315 W. Main St.). Tickets are available now but seating is very limited. Tickets are also available by calling 502-583-2623.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author

Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go. Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown. Get it? A “Melt” Down. Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Feds: Ex-LMPD Officer Katie Crews Freshly Trained In Use Of Pepper Balls Just Months Prior To Actions On The Night Of David McAtee’s Killing.

Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Katie Crews, who fired a pepper ball gun in the moments preceding the fatal shooting of West End barbecue chef David McAtee in June 2020, had taken a refresher course on how to use a pepper ball gun within months of the incident, federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy