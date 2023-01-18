Read full article on original website
Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils 2023 Poster
The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the latest festival poster for 2023. The poster this year was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil and is called, “Spirit of Kentucky.” Chaaintreuil’s colorful palette and layering techniques make this 43rd Festival poster stand out. “Each poster image is unique...
Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids
The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.
Historian Of Black Louisville, Walter Hutchins To Be Remembered At Feb. 4 Memorial
The life of local Black historian Walter Hutchins will be celebrated in a memorial at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.) on Feb. 4. The event will start at 2 p.m. and be live-streamed via Facebook at @KYGriot. Hutchins worked to preserve the heritage...
24 Louisville Drag Queens To Follow On Instagram
The drag scene might have faced a lot of attacks in the last few years, but drag performers continue to survive and thrive. To celebrate the joys of this unique style of entertainment, we put together a slideshow of 24 performers you can catch around Louisville — or even just follow on Instagram.
Louisville Ballet Readies ‘#CHORSHOW’ In Partnership with Pandora Productions and Louisville Youth Group
The Louisville Ballet is readying for their Season of Transcendence Choreographer’s Showcase, aka #CHORSHOW. This program will introduce five intimate works by five local choreographers in partnership with Pandora Productions and the Louisville Youth Group. The show runs from Jan. 25 – 29 at the Louisville Ballet Studios (315 W. Main St.). Tickets are available now but seating is very limited. Tickets are also available by calling 502-583-2623.
After Only Six Months, Louisville’s Redbud Dining Room And Dance Hall Will Close
After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close, the owners announced this afternoon on social media. In Instagram posts for both the restaurant and the dance hall, the owners wrote:. “We could never put into words how important the support of everyone in Germantown/Schnitzelburg...
‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author
Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go. Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown. Get it? A “Melt” Down. Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.
Feds: Ex-LMPD Officer Katie Crews Freshly Trained In Use Of Pepper Balls Just Months Prior To Actions On The Night Of David McAtee’s Killing.
Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Katie Crews, who fired a pepper ball gun in the moments preceding the fatal shooting of West End barbecue chef David McAtee in June 2020, had taken a refresher course on how to use a pepper ball gun within months of the incident, federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum this week.
