Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Was 82
Bruce Gowers, a prolific and groundbreaking director of music videos whose work included the groundbreaking, much-imitated 1975 video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” died Sunday in Santa Monica of an acute respiratory infection. He was 82. Winning multiple Emmy, Grammy, MTV and DGA Awards as a director and producer, Gowers’ credits include hundreds of major television events, episodes and award shows including The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Billboard Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and, for eight seasons, American Idol, for which he won the 2009 Emmy for Best Musical Variety Director. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
The Weeknd Releases ‘Avatar 2’ Music Video ‘Nothing Is Lost’
The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire. The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye (A.K.A. the Weeknd) and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia, along...
Iggy Pop: Every Loser review – a celebrity rocker group hug
The veteran showman’s 19th album is slick, tuneful and big on star guests, yet feels like a step backwards. More than half a century into his career, Iggy Pop now takes many forms. To most he remains the proto-punk showman who used to roll around in broken glass or crowd-surf covered in peanut butter. His early records with the Stooges on the 1960s/70s cusp remain some of the most influential in the canon – documents of devil-may-care nihilism that provided a scuzzy counterweight to the era of peace and love. Others immortalise Iggy in the 70s alongside his buddies David Bowie and Lou Reed, a triad of exalted reprobates.
Eddie Redmayne gushes over Cabaret as he celebrates the release of star-studded cast recording
The actor has described performing in the astounding 2021 Cabaret production of the classic musical as 'the stuff dreams are made of'.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody Of Her Dog In Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke is starting the new year with a win, literally. The DWTS alum shared on her Instagram on Monday that after a long divorce settlement from Matthew Lawrence and an even longer custody battle for their dog, Ysabella, she is finally a full-time single mom. “Officially a FULL-TIME dog...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together
The pair shares sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 After 12 years of marriage, Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are going their separate ways. The former Oasis member and MacDonald — who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 — revealed they're getting divorced in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority," a spokesperson said. They continued, "Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at...
Naomi Judd's Heartbreaking Last Wish Revealed on Final Note She Wrote Before Death [DETAILS]
A part of Naomi Judd's suicide note has been disclosed to the public following her tragic death. Judd left the world in deep grief and shock when she died by suicide in April. The singer succumbed following a self-inflicted gunshot wound in her Tennessee home days before her scheduled induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young
Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Miley Cyrus releases new music video for her latest single, 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus is all about self-love with her new single "Flowers." The new single and music video, which arrived Thursday night, tells the tale of going through a breakup and then realizing that you can thrive on your own outside of a relationship. "I didn’t wanna leave you/ I didn’t...
Melissa Ethridge Speaks out on David Crosby's Death
Melissa Ethridge is devastated by the loss of David Crosby. The folk-rock singer died at the age of 81. His passing was announced on Jan. 19, and confirmed by his sister-in-law ina statement to the media that simply read, "He died last night." No details on his transition were given. Crosby is known for helping to create two of the most influential bands of the genre in the 1960s and 1970s, Byrds and Crosby, Stills – and Nash & Young.
Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope
Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
Led Zeppelin’s Best Album Covers, Ranked
All the Led Zeppelin album covers ranked from worst to first.
