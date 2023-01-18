Steve Vai announces lengthy European tour
Guitar hero Steve Vai will embark upon a five week European tour in March.
The New York-born six string sorcerer will kick off his springtime trek in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 24, and the tour will continue through to May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.
"Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever," says Vai. "I'm excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from [2022 album] Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour."
The dates are as follows:
Mar 24: Lisbon CCB, Portugal
Mar 26: Porto Casa da Musica, Portugal
Mar 27: Malaga Teatro Cervantes, Spain
Mar 29: Huelva Gran Teatro de Huelva, Spain
Mar 31: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Apr 01: Bilbao Santana 27 Sala Gold, Spain
Apr 02: Barcelona Sala Parallel 62, Spain
Apr 04: Vigo Auditorio Mar de Vigo, Spain
Apr 05: Gijón Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral, Spain
Apr 07: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Apr 08: Jesolo (Venezia) PalaInvent, Italy
Apr 11: Munich Technikum, Germany
Apr 01: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary
Apr 13: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia
Apr 14: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Apr 18: Ankara Congresium Ankara, Turkey
Apr 19: Istanbul VW Arena, Turkey
Apr 21: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece
Apr 22: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, Greece
Apr 24: Bucharest Sala Mare (The Great Hall), Romania
Apr 25: Sofia NDK Hall 3, Bulgaria
Apr 26: Skopje SRC Kale, N. Madedonia
Apr 27: Belgrade MTS dvorana, Serbia
Apr 28: Brno Semilasso, Czech Republic
Apr 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
May 01: Wroclaw Majowka Festival, Hala Stulecia, Poland
May 02: Krakow ICE, Poland
May 03: Lublin CSK, Poland
May 05: Riga Palladium, Latvia
May 06: Tallinn Noblessner Foundry, Estonia
May 07: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
More details at Vai.com
In other Steve Vai news , the guitarist's distinctive "Swiss cheese" guitar, stolen from a Pasadena rehearsal space in 1986, has been returned to him after being discovered in an attic in Tijuana, Mexico.
The guitar was originally used in the video for David Lee Roth's debut solo single Yankee Rose , and was due to be taken out on tour that summer, but after the theft it had been missing for 36 years until it was discovered last year in his grandparent's Tijuana attic by Iván Gonzáles Acosta.
"It seems the people that lived in his grandparents house before them purchased the guitar somewhere along the way, Vai posted on Facebook, "and it was just stuck in the attic only to be discovered recently when they were reorganising things."
Comments / 0