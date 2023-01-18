ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chris Ford, a three-time champion with the Boston Celtics, dies at age 74

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Chris Ford, the former Villanova star who won championships with the Boston Celtics as both a player and a coach, died at the age of 74 on Wednesday, his family announced in a statement through the NBA team.

"Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Fords said in a press release on Thursday afternoon. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

is a senior NBA writer for Yahoo Sports.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
