Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas. Kathy grew up in Timpson. She graduated from Timpson High School in 1972. Kathy soon met Lynn Burns. The two were married on May 20, 1973 and she had been aggravating him for the last 49 years. In 1996, Kathy was licensed as an LVN and had a wonderful career that spanned 27 years. Kathy enjoyed spending many hours sewing. She was often in the kitchen cooking up good meals for her family. Kathy’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a great Nana and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO