ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood

CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County Thursday. It happened around 5:35 a.m. on U.S. 68 near mile post 19. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes was traveling north when the vehicle veered left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy