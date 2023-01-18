Read full article on original website
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect
WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect. On Thursday, deputies responded to the Big Lots store located on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft of numerous tools, the sheriff’s office said.
Fox 19
1 man dead and a woman injured by pickup truck after altercation, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after being struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene early Saturday morning in Hamilton, according to Fairfield Township police. Police arrived at the 3700 block of Canal Road around 12:55 a.m. in response to an...
Police searching for man wanted for fatal shooting in Clermont County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 22-year-old man they believe was involved in a shooting that left one woman dead on Jan. 17.
1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead and another was injured after they were hit by a truck during a dispute in Butler County early Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. Fairfield Township police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an unknown problem. When officers arrived...
Fox 19
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
Fox 19
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after she led deputies on a chase in Lincoln Heights Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Deputies responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Simmons and N. Wayne avenues around 11:38 a.m. Sheriff McGuffey says Bryiona Brown, 35,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
WLWT 5
Report of a pedestrian struck on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a pedestrian struck in the 8100 block of Beechmont Avenue, near Eight Mile Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Fox 19
Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder
BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Fox 19
Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
WLWT 5
Mexican officials: Bodies found identified as missing Hamilton man's fiancee, other relatives
CINCINNATI — Prosecutors in Zacatecas, Mexico, confirmed the identities of three of the four bodies that were found in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tepetongo on Monday. They confirmed the deceased women are the three women Jose Gutierrez, 36, of Hamilton was with on Christmas when they...
WLWT 5
Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood
CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
WLWT 5
Video shows driver run red light, cause crash in middle of intersection in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Police are searching for a driver who ran a red light, causing a crash Thursday. It happened around 11:21 p.m. on West Loveland Avenue and Elm Street when traffic cameras captured a black car running a red light, causing another car that was traveling through a green light to hit the car.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
OSP: 18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County Thursday. It happened around 5:35 a.m. on U.S. 68 near mile post 19. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes was traveling north when the vehicle veered left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.
