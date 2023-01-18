ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

Castro Valley exec pleads guilty to sharing sensitive software with Chinese university

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0kJAfuMz00

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:51

An executive for a group that contracts with NASA pleaded guilty Friday to sharing sensitive aeronautics software with a Beijing university, federal prosecutors said.

Jonathan Yet Wing Soong, 35, of Castro Valley, admitted violating export control laws between 2016 and 2020 as part of a scheme to funnel sensitive aeronautics software to a Beijing university on a federal list of restricted entities.

Soong, who pleaded guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, was a program administrator with the Universities Space Research Association, a nonprofit research corporation that had a contract with NASA to license and distribute aeronautics-related Army flight control software for a fee.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, "Soong admitted that he willingly exported and facilitated the sale and transfer of restricted software to Beihang University knowing that the university was on the Department of Commerce's Entity List. According to government filings in the case, Beihang University was added to the Entity List due to the University's involvement in People's Republic of China military rocket systems and unmanned air vehicle systems. In his plea agreement, Soong acknowledged he used an intermediary to complete the export of the program to avoid detection that the real purchaser was on the Entity List."

The software in this case could be used to analyze and design aircraft control systems, according to prosecutors.

Soong is scheduled for sentencing April 28 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Allegations surface against San Jose council hopefuls

As the San Jose City Council prepares to fill the vacant District 8 seat on Tuesday, documents obtained by San José Spotlight are raising questions about the character and qualifications of several finalists. The candidates vying to represent Evergreen and East San Jose are Salvador Alvarez, Patricia Andrade, Sukhdev...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud

UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest Windsor man who reportedly possessed loaded ghost gun

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) –  Police arrested a Windsor man in Petaluma on Thursday on allegations of carrying a concealed ghost gun. Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested after being pulled over on southbound Highway 101 at 9:11 p.m. for allegedly weaving in and out of lanes, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. An officer searched Brown's vehicle after the officer said they smelled burnt marijuana.  Brown was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges that include possessing a loaded, non-serialized firearm. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

New details surface in latest Oakland Police Department misconduct scandal

OAKLAND -- Additional details surfaced Friday regarding the actions of an Oakland police sergeant that led to a scathing report on department misconduct investigations and Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on paid leave.Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave Thursday evening after acknowledging the recent report on the Oakland Police Department violating its own misconduct policies by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP. "The decision was not taken lightly but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen, 2 adults arrested in connection with Novato stabbing

NOVATO – Police in Novato have arrested three suspects -- including a teenager -- in connection with a stabbing that occurred last weekend.A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Novato Police Department.On Saturday, officers responded to the Novato Community Hospital on a report of a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.Police said the victim was involved in a confrontation at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, and during the altercation, a 16-year-old juvenile stabbed the man with a knife.The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The juvenile was arrested that night, and over the next several days, investigators identified Jamie Hernandez as the getaway driver and Frederick Hernandez as a participant in the confrontation, police said.Both were arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy