Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Related
ctexaminer.com
90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford
J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
zip06.com
Smoke on the Water Grant Application Fails
A grant application that would have allowed for the redevelopment of the vacant Saybrook Point and the former Dock and Dine property has been denied. First Selectman Carl Fortuna said the Town will continue pursuing avenues to make the idea a reality. In October 2022, the Town of Old Saybrook...
Trumbull first selectman addresses public safety at Trumbull Mall as juvenile crimes spike following sale
First Selectman Vicki Tesoro addressed the town in a statement Wednesday saying public safety has always been a top priority of her administration.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated
#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
tourcounsel.com
Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut
Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops
NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull renews multi-family housing moratorium for fourth time
TRUMBULL — In what has become an annual occurrence, the Planning and Zoning Commission has once again voted to renew a moratorium on multifamily rental units. The commission recently voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium for the fourth consecutive year. With the extension, it is now set to expire Feb. 28, 2024.
Apartments, small retail approved for Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road
NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved plans for a mixed-use development, featuring 136 apartment units, more than 6,800 square feet of retail space, and amenities for residents at Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road, near the Westport border. Currently the site includes a dry cleaner...
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
nerej.com
Vidal/Wettenstein arranges sale of 29,422 s/f buildimg for $1.825 million
Bridgeport, CT Vidal/Wettenstein has sold the industrial building at 1313 Connecticut Ave. to an investor. The 29,422 s/f multi-story building situated on 2.42 acres, sold for $1.825 million or $62.03 per s/f. In addition to the two main levels, there is a portion of the lower level that can be used for an industrial use.
trumbulltimes.com
East Haven economic development director resigns, town attorney says
EAST HAVEN — Jamie Cuticello, the town's director of economic development and director of administration and management, has resigned from his positions, Town Attorney Michael Luzzi said Friday morning. Luzzi didn't specify why or when Cuticello submitted his resignation to the town. On Thursday, East Haven Town Councilwoman Samantha...
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m on Sunday to remember Daniel Engeldrum.
Comments / 0