Tennessee State

TN offers process for insurance complaints

CONSUMERS WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DENIED A CLAIM BY THEIR INSURANCE COMPANY OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE WITH AN INSURANCE AGENT OR COMPANY CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE BY COMPLETING AN ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM AT TN.GOV/INSURANCE. FORMS CAN ALSO BE PRINTED OUT AND MAILED OR FAXED TO CONSUMER INSURANCE SERVICES. THE INSURANCE POLICY MUST HAVE BEEN WRITTEN IN TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-741-2218 OR 1-800-342-4029 OR GO TO TN.GOV/INSURANCE.
Tennessee Farmers can buy more tax free in 2023

The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and...
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State

From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities

With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
Speaker Sexton talks cannabis, 3rd grade retention for upcoming session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton laid out several hopes for the state’s 113th General Assembly in a call with News Channel 11 on Thursday. “Tennessee’s still in very good financial shape, we’re still watching the national economy to see if it’s impacting us at all,” Sexton, a Republican serving the state’s […]
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
