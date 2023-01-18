MNPD to Soon Join Middle Tennessee’s INTERCEPT Task Force

From Metro Police January 17, 2023

With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Chief John Drake today announced the MNPD plans to join the INTERCEPT Task Force to further human trafficking investigations in Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region.

Detective Mikala Moore, an eight-year MNPD veteran who has been assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau for the past four years, is set to soon join the task force on a full-time basis.

The INTERCEPT Task Force, funded by the non-profit Operation Light Shine, brings together under one roof federal law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, along with local and state agencies to investigate reports of human trafficking and child exploitation. Law Enforcement will work closely with the United States Attorney’s Office and District Attorneys to develop prosecutable cases whenever possible.

“The ability of this task force to work across jurisdictional boundaries in their coordinated effort to identify human traffickers and provide immediate assistance to victims is a significant plus as our city and this region continue to grow,” Chief Drake said.

Due to the work of the INTERCEPT Task Force, Chief Drake said six detectives currently working in the department’s Human Trafficking Unit will be able to supplement other areas of the Special Victims Division with four going to the Sex Crimes Unit, and two to the Internet Crimes Against Children component.