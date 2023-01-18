ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MNPD to Soon Join Middle Tennessee’s INTERCEPT Task Force

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rn7X_0kJAdbuq00

From Metro Police January 17, 2023

With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Chief John Drake today announced the MNPD plans to join the INTERCEPT Task Force to further human trafficking investigations in Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region.

Detective Mikala Moore, an eight-year MNPD veteran who has been assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau for the past four years, is set to soon join the task force on a full-time basis.

The INTERCEPT Task Force, funded by the non-profit Operation Light Shine, brings together under one roof federal law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, along with local and state agencies to investigate reports of human trafficking and child exploitation. Law Enforcement will work closely with the United States Attorney’s Office and District Attorneys to develop prosecutable cases whenever possible.

“The ability of this task force to work across jurisdictional boundaries in their coordinated effort to identify human traffickers and provide immediate assistance to victims is a significant plus as our city and this region continue to grow,” Chief Drake said.

Due to the work of the INTERCEPT Task Force, Chief Drake said six detectives currently working in the department’s Human Trafficking Unit will be able to supplement other areas of the Special Victims Division with four going to the Sex Crimes Unit, and two to the Internet Crimes Against Children component.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement

It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man wanted for murder captured, fully auto handgun found during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two men were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) on Wednesday, one of the men wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old last summer. MNPD reports 21-year-old James Marques Smith was captured on Wednesday for the May 2022 murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy