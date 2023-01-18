ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
kalkinemedia.com

UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says

LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
kalkinemedia.com

Incoming New Zealand PM Hipkins says finance minister to continue in role

WELLINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Saturday Finance Minister Grant Robertson is expected to continue in the role. "Grant Robertson has indicated he's happy to continue in that role. I absolutely intend to follow through with that," Hipkins told a news conference after being announced as the sole candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern as Labour leader. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
kalkinemedia.com

Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take...
kalkinemedia.com

UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
kalkinemedia.com

US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but...
Leader Telegram

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader fired Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, who the court decided could not serve as a Cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offenses. Netanyahu announced the firing at a meeting of his Cabinet. ...
kalkinemedia.com

Peru grapples with 'nationwide chaos' as protests spread

LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peru's capital, Lima, awoke on Friday to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after another night of anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals." The destruction of the building, a...
kalkinemedia.com

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

WELLINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be...
kalkinemedia.com

Florida can punish local officials for restricting guns, top state court rules

(Reuters) - Florida can punish local governments and officials that try to pass gun restrictions that are tougher than state laws, Florida's top court affirmed on Thursday. The Florida Supreme Court, by a 4-1 margin, rejected local officials' argument that they were immune to the penalties, which the court found were within the state's power to impose.
FLORIDA STATE

