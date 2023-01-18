Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
thecentersquare.com
Policy group wants new governor to move state away from being ‘Taxachusetts’
(The Center Square) – Preventing residents from fleeing Massachusetts due to aggressive taxes is the focus on a public policy group. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to repeal what it calls one of the most aggressive taxes in the country – the estate tax.
The iron hand of gov’t is the biggest reason NYC’s economy hasn’t recovered from COVID
Don’t ignore the hidden reason the city economy is still struggling so long after the pandemic ended: the way our government (city and state) discourages job creation and economic growth. A host of labor statistics paint a grim picture of the city’s recovery: We are still down 12% from our pre-pandemic total of jobs (and recovering that last slice will take nearly two more years), while the nation’s up 500,000. Unemployment’s around 6%, nearly twice the national level. Worse, the actual workforce has shrunk by 300,000, thanks to some giving up on Gotham entirely and moving away and others just giving up...
gamblingnews.com
CMS Platforms Benefit from Flexia Cashless Technology
Flexia is a Fintech company that delivers cashless solutions for the growing global gaming industry. The company’s unique solutions can be integrated via casino management systems (CMS) platforms, which provide a unique advantage for partner operators. In a recent interview for CDC Gaming Reports, Flexia’s president, Scott Walker and the company’s CEO, Craig Libson, shared insight about the future plans and the growth of cashless solutions.
gamblingnews.com
Six Operators Secure Temporary Betting Licenses in Massachusetts
The announcement comes after the regulator held multiple meetings and reviewed the applications submitted by the operators. In addition, the MGC reviewed presentations and participated in discussions with each of the operators prior to giving the green light for preliminary suitability. Following the latest MGC meeting, Bally Bet, DraftKings, FanDuel,...
beckerspayer.com
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say
A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
gamblingnews.com
Pennsylvania Financial Results for 2022 Reveal Booming Gaming Industry
In the calendar year 2022, the combined revenue of slot machines, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs), and fantasy contests totaled $5.2 billion compared to $4.7 billion in 2021. iGaming Was the Main Contributor to the Record Revenue Growth. One of the main drivers of this revenue...
Comments / 0