Regular readers will know I’m not a huge fan of ‘occasion’ chocolate, but if you do decide to buy a loved one something for St Valentine’s Day can I recommend Pierre Marcolini’s Hearts Unite, £11.90/60g? It’s an interlocked heart of two halves, the sentiment of which I don’t agree with, but let’s not get too philosophical. Marcolini is a master of a good praline and this pretty little heart is so good I’m not sure you’ll want to share it. It’s not cheap for its size, but quality rather than quantity always wins on Valentine’s Day.

1 HOUR AGO