Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
The 10-Minute Body-Care Routine I Rely On For Scar-Free & Even-Toned Skin
My summer and fall of 2022 were filled with more tropical destinations than I could ever imagine. The beach time, outdoor hikes, water sports, and zip-lining was incredible. But what’s not so incredible is the long-lasting hyperpigmentation (read: sun spots) and pesky scarring I am still dealing with from the excessive hours spent in the sun and the nightly mosquitoes that pierced my skin. Because of the pesky marks on my skin from the neck down, I expanded my body care routine to treat my hyperpigmentation and scars.
thezoereport.com
If You’re Dealing With Sun Damage & Wrinkles, Add CoQ10 To Your Skin Care Routine
With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re taking a look at Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) for your skin.
thezoereport.com
The Biggest Spring 2023 Nail Art Trends Include Looks For Every Length & Shape
Amidst dark and cold days it can be hard to imagine that spring is around the corner. But, pretty soon, the flowers will start to bloom and the sun will be shining. In the beauty world, the weather shift is a sign that it’s time to retire moody midnight blue or matte gray manicures until next year. Instead, usher in the sunny season with a colorful manicure, or better yet, add a design with one of spring 2023’s nail art trends.
thezoereport.com
The Three Sexy Dressing Principles I Swear By In My 30s
In less than three years I’ll be entering my 40s and, I gotta say, I’m looking forward to it. Admittedly, I don’t love the new lines forming on my face and body or the grays sprouting from my hair like a well-tended garden. But, those things can be addressed (thank you, Botox and hair dye) and, despite it all, I’ve never been more confident in my skin than I am in this present moment. I feel that my 40s will only nurture and cement that confidence even more. Perhaps it’s the wisdom that age brings, or the grown-up bank account, the five-day-a-week hot yoga sessions, or the comfort and acceptance of yourself that gradually builds with time. Or maybe it’s just a really good therapist. It’s likely a combination of all of the above, but suffice to say I’m embracing myself like never before these days, and it’s manifesting in my wardrobe. In fact, I’ve discovered new methods of sexy dressing in my 30s that would surprise my twenty-something self to no end.
thezoereport.com
Gigi Hadid’s Moon Boots Confirmed Her Love For “Ugly” Shoes
When it comes to footwear styles in 2023, the “ugly” quality is a positive attribute that can propel them to the top of the fashion trend charts. (Crocs, UGG boots, and puffer clogs are all great examples of that.) The latest development in the stylishly-ugly shoe department comes in the form of Moon Boots as it seems like every celeb and influencer are here to remind you that the clunky winter style is, in fact, very cute. Just this week, for example, Gigi Hadid wore her Alanui x Moon Boots while on a stroll through New York City.
Comments / 0