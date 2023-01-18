In less than three years I’ll be entering my 40s and, I gotta say, I’m looking forward to it. Admittedly, I don’t love the new lines forming on my face and body or the grays sprouting from my hair like a well-tended garden. But, those things can be addressed (thank you, Botox and hair dye) and, despite it all, I’ve never been more confident in my skin than I am in this present moment. I feel that my 40s will only nurture and cement that confidence even more. Perhaps it’s the wisdom that age brings, or the grown-up bank account, the five-day-a-week hot yoga sessions, or the comfort and acceptance of yourself that gradually builds with time. Or maybe it’s just a really good therapist. It’s likely a combination of all of the above, but suffice to say I’m embracing myself like never before these days, and it’s manifesting in my wardrobe. In fact, I’ve discovered new methods of sexy dressing in my 30s that would surprise my twenty-something self to no end.

