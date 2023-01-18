ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is Confederate Heroes Day still appropriate for Texas? One lawmaker says no

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

AUSTIN — One day before the 216th anniversary of the birth of Robert E. Lee, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson said it's finally time for Texas to put an end to the state holiday enacted 50 years ago that honors the soldiers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

"This is not the look we want for our state anymore," Johnson, a Houston Democrat and a member of the House Black Caucus, said Wednesday in an interview. "We will never move forward and move the needle and change the trajectory of our relationships as long as we still have this holiday."

Johnson called attention to the legislation that he has filed without success in previous legislative sessions on Wednesday because most state offices are required to maintain only skeleton crews on Thursday, which is the holiday dedicated to the Confederacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDeMG_0kJAQovI00

The Legislature in 1973 formally set Jan. 19, which is Lee's birthday, as the Confederate holiday. Before that, the state observed both Lee's birthday and that of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, who was born June 3, 1808. Neither man was from Texas.

More: When the Legislature is in session, the lives of every Texan will be affected

Homages to the Confederacy in the forms of monuments on public grounds and on the names of schools and other public buildings have been a source of contention during several of the most recent sessions of the Legislature.

Two years ago, bills by Johnson and others to end the Confederate holiday died without getting hearings in committee . A separate measure that would require the removal of statues and other artwork honoring the Confederacy did receive a committee hearing, but no vote was ever taken.

The Confederate holiday generally comes during the same week as the federal holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., which occurs on the third Monday in January and has been observed in Texas since 1984.

More: Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick aligned at inauguration as they begin third terms

That irony was not lost on Johnson, who noted that King fought for racial justice while the Civil War was fought over slavery.

"While (the King holiday) is a reminder that we are all created equal, how do we simultaneously celebrate an ideology that has been linked with oppression and supremacy?" he asked.

The fate of this year's legislation remains uncertain. The 2023 legislative session is less than two weeks old and no committees have been appointed yet.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Is Confederate Heroes Day still appropriate for Texas? One lawmaker says no

Comments / 12

Mike Brueck
3d ago

I have never heard of it before today. My guess is some dem is just trying to get into the spotlight over nothing (or get back into the spotlight).

Reply
5
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Ginger Nelson's Gun Control Push

In her final months in office, Mayor Ginger Nelson is going out with a bang, pushing for more gun control regulations on law abiding Texas gun owners. Last week, Nelson appeared at a press conference for Big City Mayors to unveil the organization’s legislative priorities for the current Texas legislative session. Nelson is a member of the organization, of which several mayors from across Texas have joined. The organization pushes different advocacy issues important to the mayors of those cities.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
morethanjustparks.com

15 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Texas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Texas. More Than Just Parks has 15 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
DONNA, TX
Austin Chronicle

Bill of the Week: Should Businesses Get to Go Green or Avoid Guns?

Bill of the Week lived and died from 2011 to 2017, before I joined the Chronicle News team, but we're bringing it back for this 88th Texas Legislature because we had too much fun with our Lege preview not to revive it. First up for analysis is the anti-anti-boycott bill...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Bucy Files Bill to Raise State Employee Pay

John H. Bucy III (D-Austin), State Representative for House District 136, has filed H.B. 202 to raise pay for state employees. State employees and retirees held a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday to show support for the legislation. “This session we must give state employees a raise,” Bucy...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy