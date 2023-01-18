Is Confederate Heroes Day still appropriate for Texas? One lawmaker says no

AUSTIN — One day before the 216th anniversary of the birth of Robert E. Lee, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson said it's finally time for Texas to put an end to the state holiday enacted 50 years ago that honors the soldiers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

"This is not the look we want for our state anymore," Johnson, a Houston Democrat and a member of the House Black Caucus, said Wednesday in an interview. "We will never move forward and move the needle and change the trajectory of our relationships as long as we still have this holiday."

Johnson called attention to the legislation that he has filed without success in previous legislative sessions on Wednesday because most state offices are required to maintain only skeleton crews on Thursday, which is the holiday dedicated to the Confederacy.

The Legislature in 1973 formally set Jan. 19, which is Lee's birthday, as the Confederate holiday. Before that, the state observed both Lee's birthday and that of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, who was born June 3, 1808. Neither man was from Texas.

More: When the Legislature is in session, the lives of every Texan will be affected

Homages to the Confederacy in the forms of monuments on public grounds and on the names of schools and other public buildings have been a source of contention during several of the most recent sessions of the Legislature.

Two years ago, bills by Johnson and others to end the Confederate holiday died without getting hearings in committee . A separate measure that would require the removal of statues and other artwork honoring the Confederacy did receive a committee hearing, but no vote was ever taken.

The Confederate holiday generally comes during the same week as the federal holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., which occurs on the third Monday in January and has been observed in Texas since 1984.

More: Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick aligned at inauguration as they begin third terms

That irony was not lost on Johnson, who noted that King fought for racial justice while the Civil War was fought over slavery.

"While (the King holiday) is a reminder that we are all created equal, how do we simultaneously celebrate an ideology that has been linked with oppression and supremacy?" he asked.

The fate of this year's legislation remains uncertain. The 2023 legislative session is less than two weeks old and no committees have been appointed yet.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Is Confederate Heroes Day still appropriate for Texas? One lawmaker says no