Oregon State

Your Government: Oregon House Republicans outline legislative agenda

By The News Guard
 3 days ago

The Oregon House Republicans have announced their agenda for the 2023 Oregon Legislature.

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) outlined the House Republican Legislative Priorities during a media briefing Jan. 17 at the capitol building in Salem.

“It is no secret that Oregon is at a crossroad," she said. "Despite record funding for our public education system, we continue to rank near the bottom of the national average. Oregon farmers and ranchers produce over 13 percent of our Gross Domestic Product, and even though we continue to hear about food uncertainty for many Oregonians, these producers continue to be sent a message that their farms and ranches are not valued in our state. This is not the Oregon I was raised in, know, and love."

Breese-Iverson identified four key priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session:

Prioritizing Fiscal Responsibility

Addressing Housing, Homelessness, and Mental Health

Supporting Law Enforcement and Increasing Community Safety

Protecting Rural Oregon and Our Natural Resource Economy

OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

