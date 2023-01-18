ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
ABC News

Chrissy Teigen shares 1st photo of newborn daughter Esti: 'We are in bliss'

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen, 37, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
rolling out

Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother

A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
ABC News

Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC News

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he broke more than 30 bones in a New Year's Day snow plow accident that left him hospitalized in critical condition and required emergency surgery. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," the 52-year-old actor wrote in a social media post on Saturday, sharing a photograph of him receiving physical therapy at his home. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."
RENO, NV
ABC News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks daughter Malti's birth, how motherhood has changed her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up more about her daughter Malti's birth and subsequent health issues associated with being born a full trimester before her due date. Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child via surrogate last January, and their bundle of joy then spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before finally being able to go home with her parents.

