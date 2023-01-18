Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Chrissy Teigen shares 1st photo of newborn daughter Esti: 'We are in bliss'
"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen, 37, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
After Being the Only Japanese Survivor on the Titanic, Man was Later Ostracized and Shamed for not Dying on the Ship
The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was one of the most tragic events in maritime history, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. Among the passengers on that fateful voyage was a Japanese man by the name of Masabumi Hosono.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
ABC News
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
ABC News
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner revealed he broke more than 30 bones in a New Year's Day snow plow accident that left him hospitalized in critical condition and required emergency surgery. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," the 52-year-old actor wrote in a social media post on Saturday, sharing a photograph of him receiving physical therapy at his home. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."
ABC News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks daughter Malti's birth, how motherhood has changed her
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up more about her daughter Malti's birth and subsequent health issues associated with being born a full trimester before her due date. Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child via surrogate last January, and their bundle of joy then spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before finally being able to go home with her parents.
Comments / 0