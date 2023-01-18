ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Robin Roberts congratulates co-host for major ‘promotion’ live on air and Ginger Zee chimes in

By Kylie Parham
 3 days ago

ROBIN Roberts has congratulated her co-host for getting a big promotion while on live TV.

The Good Morning America star has made her opinions known regarding the scandalous affair between TJ Holmes and Amy Robach in recent weeks.

Robin Roberts congratulated her co-star on a big career move Credit: Instagram/@robinrobertsgma
Rachel has been promoted to senior congressional correspondent Credit: ABC

But that hasn't stopped Robin, 62, from showing support for her other co-hosts while on air.

During Wednesday morning's episode, the reporter gushed over reporter Rachel Scott for her promotion to senior congressional correspondent.

"As always we appreciate your reporting Rachel and also congratulations on your promotion to senior congressional correspondent.

"Rachel Scott, well deserved," she added, as the entire set applauded the big news.

"Thank you!" Rachel replied with a big smile and a laugh.

The newfound senior reporter shared her big news on her Twitter profile as well, writing: "I’ve always seen my story as proof of all that is possible — when someone believes in you.

"All I can think about today is all the journalists who went out of their way to pour into me. Thank you for redefining what I thought was possible. I am SO grateful, thank you. @ABC."

Meteorologist Ginger Zee also offered words of support to her co-star, replying to her tweet: "Huge congrats to this woman!"

GMA SCANDAL

Rachel's promotion followed the major drama surrounding GMA3 stars TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's affair.

While the situation has been under review by ABC, Robin Roberts has displayed her support for TJ Holmes' soon-to-be ex-wife Marilee Fieberg in subtle ways.

Recently, Marilee, 45, celebrated her daughter Sabine turning 10 in an Instagram post.

The mother of one thanked "the universe", her "friends near and far", who showered the little girl "with all the birthday love."

Sabine's mother shared a sweet snapshot of the birthday girl with a huge smile on her face.

Among the nearly 4,000 followers who loved the post, Robin clicked on the heart-shaped button and liked the post.

Robin said: "Happy Birthday Sabine!!" along with the emoji of a birthday cake.

Marilee replied: "Thank you, love!" along with a red heart emoji.

END OF THE ROAD

Robin's display of support came after TJ filed for divorce from his wife in New York after 12 years of marriage.

In December 2022, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Robin's co-star hired Robert H. Moses of Moses Ziegelman Richards & Notaro, LLP, for the divorce proceedings.

After getting married in 2010, TJ and Marilee share just one daughter, Sabine.

He also has two other children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his ex-wife Amy Feron.

SHOCKING AFFAIR

At the end of November 2022, the Daily Mail first reported that TJ and his co-anchor Amy Robach, 49, were involved in an affair since the summer.

TJ and Amy abruptly deleted their social media pages after the shocking rumors emerged.

The duo was pulled from their anchor desk while an investigation is being conducted into their relationship.

ROBIN'S COMPLAINTS

According to The Daily Mail, Robin took her complaints to the top of ABC, and their parent company, The Walt Disney Co., about their response to the scandal, and she is "furious" about it.

A source close to GMA production exclusively told The U.S. Sun that the crew has great pride in their team's reputation for demonstrating strong family values and happy marriages.

The insider explained: "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," while mentioning that the pair once prided themselves on not having a scandal like the one Today suffered back in 2017.

The source continued: "They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer.

"They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married, and committed people."

Robin and the GMA reporters have continued as normal amid Amy and TJ's affair Credit: ABC
The couple is on hiatus as the case is under investigation Credit: Getty
Robin reportedly took her complaints to ABC after learning about the sordid affair Credit: Getty

Comments / 25

Kevin Kae Deal
3d ago

Omg Robin is sooo sticking. I can't stand her...she is probably the one who told on Amy and Tj. ABC needs to bring them back....what they do on their time shouldn't have any thing to do with getting fired!!

Reply(1)
17
Teddy Jackson
3d ago

Maybe Robin will leave soon since she wants to marry her female friend. She has some nerve talking about Tj and his friend. Atleast they are of the opposite sex. She's more of an embarrassment to the News show than them.

Reply(2)
9
Don G
2d ago

Who cares After she went against her own coworkers TJ and Amy I don't like Robin she's horrible

Reply(3)
9
Related
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Plan To Be More Public With Their Romance, Spills Source: 'They Are Seriously In Love'

Despite the drama that ensued from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair, the pair has decided to stop playing coy about their romance. "It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love," an insider insisted of the relationship, which is rumored to have started in August 2022.The source added "they will be fully open about their relationship now" instead of embarking on under-the-radar dates and vacations."Amy has no regrets," the source shared of how things played out. "She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love."As OK! reported, once their tryst was exposed...
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
