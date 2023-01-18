Read full article on original website
David Boreanaz Shares Sweet Post After SEAL Team Got The Greenlight For Season 7
After SEAL Team's renewal, David Boreanaz shared a sweet message about the news.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
nexttv.com
'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six
Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one. “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.
nexttv.com
Apple TV Plus Shares Premiere for 'City on Fire,' Other Originals: TCA
Apple TV Plus will premiere drama City on Fire May 12. Based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, there are eight episodes. All are written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Three episodes are released on premiere day, with new ones out on Fridays thereafter. The...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
CW Cancels Most of Your Favorite Shows, Makes Deal with Saudi-Backed Golf League
The widely condemned Saudi Arabian government is making a push into American television.
Collider
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
TV Fanatic
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Jack Ryan Just Bumped Another Popular Streaming Series From Its #1 Spot
Jack Ryan scored a big win with the number of minutes watched vs. another huge show.
