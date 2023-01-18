Read full article on original website
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo City council decides Horvath will keep his seat
In a two hour and 25-minute meeting Tuesday afternoon, called by Mayor Bill Brand on whether city councilman Christian Horvath maintained legal residence in Redondo after his family moved to Torrance, the verdict appeared to be in hand early on. At the end, the city council voted 5-0 that Horvath...
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Mayor Elected as SCAG Regional Council District #42 Representative
The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has elected Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the Regional Council District #42 Representative. SCAG is a Joint Powers Authority under California state law, established as an association of local governments and agencies that voluntarily convene as a forum to address regional issues. SCAG is responsible for developing regional plans for transportation, growth management, hazardous waste management, and air quality.
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
South Pasadena News
PCC Seeks Applicants for Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
Following the passage of Measure PCC in November 2022, Pasadena City College is calling on local residents to serve on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. The legally mandated committee is principally charged with ensuring the proper expenditure of bond funding for construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or replacement projects covered in the project list. The body will also keep the public informed about the bond spending through an independent annual audit.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Planning Commission supports proposal for new In-N-Out Burger
Fontana’s second In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to being approved. During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Fontana Planning Commission voted 3-0 in favor of recommending a multi-tenant commercial development in the northern area of the city which would include a hotel, a banquet hall, and a restaurant in addition to the In-N-Out Burger.
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade 2024 | Alex Aghajanian Confirmed as President and Theme Announced
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Board of Directors has confirmed Alex Aghajanian as President and Chairman of the Board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, providing leadership for the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and 110th Rose Bowl Game® on Monday, January 1, 2024. Throughout his extensive Tournament of Roses career, Aghajanian has served on and chaired various committees including Budget and Finance, Communications and Credentials, Formation, Music, Parade Policy, and Queen and Court. Alex Aghajanian’s bio available HERE.
PLANetizen
Downpours Yield 33 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater in L.A. County
Los Angeles County captured 33 billion gallons of stormwater from the recent rains that drenched California, an amount that “could supply 816,000 people with water for a year,” reports Carlos Granda for ABC7. As Granda explains, “The county Public Works Department operates 14 major dams and 620 miles of rivers and flood control channels.”
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Water Now Less Racist Thanks to New Racial Equity Action Plan
Save for the single member of the general public who spoke on the matter, the staff of, stakeholders in, and board of California’s Water Resource Control Board Wednesday heaped praise on the State Water Resources Control Board’s (SWCRB) first ever Racial Equity Action Plan. The plan, developed over...
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
South Pasadena News
2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design | Matt McIntyre Named Benefit Chair
News provided by Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Matt McIntyre has been selected as the Benefit Chair for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design. Mr. McIntyre is the first male member to serve in the position in the organization’s 75-year history. “When asked to take on this role, I felt that it was quite an honor,” he says. “Pasadena Showcase is such a big part of the community and I want to see its continued success for many years to come.” A member of Pasadena Showcase since 2018, Mr. McIntyre has taken on various board positions and was also part of the Benefit Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.
signalscv.com
Supes amend county code related to wireless facilitates in unincorporated areas
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to the L.A. County code to establish regulations for the review and permitting of wireless facilities in the unincorporated areas of the county, including its highways. According to the agenda, the purpose of these amendments is to establish procedures and standards...
