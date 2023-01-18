Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
KOKI FOX 23
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at 81
David Crosby, a singer-songwriter and co-founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. He was 81. No cause of death was given. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” the guitarist’s wife, Jan Dance, said in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed
Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed. The comedian died in October of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to ET. He was 67. The former cause occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart that leads to...
