STANFORD, Calif.. – Oregon men's basketball takes on Stanford Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 57-95 all-time against Stanford. » The Ducks are 13-7 against Stanford under Coach Altman. » The teams split the series last season, each...

STANFORD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO