Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have something special developing at the catcher position
The New York Yankees have several prospects who could break out during spring training next month. Notably, the top prospects are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. However, there is one underrated player that could make an impact on the 2023 season if he continues to grow at a consistent pace.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Yankees Left Field Solutions: Sign or trade for a competitor
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman have options to fill the vacant left field position. Aside from Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera competing during spring training, the team could sign the top remaining free agent or look to the trade market for support. The players available may...
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu reflects on leaving the White Sox at Astros FanFest
Though the White Sox lost a franchise staple earlier this offseason, the effects are just beginning to be felt. Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Astros in November, took part in his first team event in Houston this weekend. The veteran first baseman appeared at Astros FanFest, where he interacted with fans, his new teammates, and spoke with the media at Minute Maid Park.
Yardbarker
Craig Counsell discusses Brewers current bullpen makeup
Over the past few seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been a strength of the ball club. This year, the bullpen will have quite a few new faces. Craig Counsell recently provided his thoughts on the Brew Crews' current pen makeup. Craig Counsell had these comments at the Brewers Hot...
Yardbarker
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the Texas Rangers for the past four years before being let go in August (with Texas ultimately hiring Bruce Bochy as his successor).
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu lands positive injury update ahead of Spring Training
If the Yankees want to push for a World Series appearance in 2023, they will need DJ LeMahieu at the top of his game. LeMahieu featured in 125 games last year but was knocked out for the postseason and the homestretch run due to a toe injury. There was concern that it may pop up again this upcoming campaign if he didn’t undergo surgery. Still, DJ elected to take a more natural route and rehabilitated to the best of his abilities.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Make Decision on Francisco Alvarez
The Mets have made a decision on Francisco Alvarez's role in 2023. According to SNY's Andy Martino, Alvarez will not be in the full-time designated hitter mix in the big-leagues. Instead, the organization wants their top prospect to continue to develop as a catcher, which means he likely starts the season in Triple-A.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum
The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Cyr Signed
An overwhelming majority of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents have left the team this offseason, with Clayton Kershaw the lone member of the group to re-sign. Some of that has seemingly stemmed from the Dodgers apparent desire to remain below the $233 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023 season. However, the likelihood of accomplishing as much and resetting penalties was effectively washed away when an independent arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer’s suspension to 194 games and reinstated him.
Yardbarker
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Yardbarker
Cubs Ownership and Front Office Kept Their Word
Heading into the winter the Chicago Cubs desperately needed additional firepower to be added to the roster if they hoped to compete in the National League Central in 2023. The front office and owner Tom Ricketts understood the situation and they made a promise: they would spend money and add players in free agency this offseason.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Arizona Cardinals
Current starter: Kyler Murray | Current backups: Colt McCoy, David Blough, Trace McSorley. State of the position: The lack of production at QB is one of the many reasons new GM Monti Ossenfort will make the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. In 2022, Arizona (4-13) stunk.
