Navarre, OH

Tractor Supply Co.'s new $70M distribution center in Navarre makes public debut

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqxAE_0kJAIsLw00

NAVARRE – Tractor Supply Co. 's new multimillion dollar facility officially opened its doors Wednesday morning, introducing a new hub to facilitate local, state and national commerce.

Officials hosted a grand opening event to celebrate the company's new distribution center at 3001 Sterilite St. SE. Overall, the facility employs approximately 350 full-time workers.

"This warehouse will help us provide faster and more efficient distribution of all our products," said Mickey Heckman, general manager of the Navarre center. "We look forward to being a good neighbor and contribute to the local economy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43v0He_0kJAIsLw00

Hundreds of employees and visitors filled part of the 900,000 square-foot center during Wednesday's event. Attendees were welcomed by a contingent of local military veterans who raised the U.S. flag, as well as live music performed by the Fairless High School band.

Navarre Mayor Bob Benson kicked off the remarks, welcoming Tractor Supply to the village.

"This is our future. We're grateful and blessed to have this facility come to town," Benson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H75M4_0kJAIsLw00

Work on the warehouse at the former Stark County Farm started in June 2021. It's a full-service distribution center, shipping Tractor Supply products to retail stores in multiple eastern U.S. states, as well as fulfilling online orders.

Although the facility's grand opening was Wednesday, operations began on site Dec. 6.

Tractor Supply center in Navarre ships to hundreds of company stores in multiple states

The more than $70 million center aims to service more than 250 stores across Ohio , as well as sectors of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan.

It's the company's ninth distribution center and is the largest in Tractor Supply's network with a workforce comparable to other warehouses, Heckman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXlNI_0kJAIsLw00

Tractor Supply Chief Executive Officer Hal Lawton said the Navarre facility has 40 shipping docks and 49 receiving docks. It can also house up to 50,000 pallets of inventory.

Tractor Supply is planning to add employees in an attempt to bring its total workforce up to 600 to 700, according to Stefan Marks, a company human resources partner.

Most jobs available at the warehouse include shipping, stacking and receiving positions.

Altogether, Tractor Supply has 2,100 stores nationwide and employs approximately 50,000 people, Lawton said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWzHw_0kJAIsLw00

