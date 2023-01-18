ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
AFP

Nine dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday. The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy