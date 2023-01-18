Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Peaceful Protest Against Police Training Center in Atlanta Suburb Turns Violenthard and smartAtlanta, GA
Related
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry
By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
bravotv.com
Lala Kent Reveals Where She Stands with Katie Maloney: “The Vibes Are Definitely Off”
Both Vanderpump Rules cast members have now addressed the status of their friendship. The status of Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s friendship is complicated, to say the least. Katie was first asked if she and her Vanderpump Rules castmate are “on good terms still” during the January 13 episode...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
bravotv.com
Ross McHarg Breaks Down His Romantic Relationship with a Below Deck Alum
While bosun Ross McHarg’s complicated romance with deckhand Katie Glaser has been front and center on Below Deck Season 10, it’s his past with a Season 8 alum that will steal the spotlight on the upcoming January 23 episode. In a preview of Monday’s episode, Ross has a...
bravotv.com
Tracy Tutor Transformed into Josh Altman to Re-Create His Viral 2012 Music Video
Tracy fully morphed into her fellow MDLLA agent (chest hair included!) to sell a house in an “unconventional” way. In 2012, Josh Altman, Matt Altman, and Heather Altman made their “I Sell the Dream” music video to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. As Heather explained on the January 19 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the video was “epic” and “went viral,” so as she and Tracy Tutor were discussing ways to sell their latest co-listing, they decided to re-create the video as a marketing strategy.
homestyling.guru
Tiny Apartment Kitchen Transformed
#html-body [data-pb-style=OTDP4K8]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=GRLXWPC]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=JCYY8AX],#html-body [data-pb-style=NVNWSPO]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=L0VOAQS]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=GRLXWPC]{border-style:none} }. Who says your kitchen needs to be large in order to be remodeled?. This single-walled apartment kitchen in San Francisco wastes no space or functionality with timeless, Shaker-styled cabinets. The built-in oven...
BET
Ray J Happily Celebrates His 42nd Birthday With His Children: 'MY BIGGEST BDAY GIFT!'
Reality stars Ray J, and his estranged wife Princess Love came together to spend his 42nd birthday with their children. TMZ reports that the Love & Hip Hop stars went live on Instagram from a Las Vegas hotel room where they partied with several children—including their son and daughter and performers dressed as various Disney characters.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Keeps It Real About What Makes Brett “Completely Opposite” from Austen
The Southern Charm newlywed also dishes on her “good history of a friendship” with Patricia Altschul. Madison LeCroy’s romantic life has sometimes been, well, dramatic. After her on-again, off-again relationship with Austen Kroll, she later made headlines for another romance. These days, however, the Southern Charm newlywed is happily married to Brett Randle and she’s dishing all about her man, her life, and her friendship with Patricia Altschul.
homestyling.guru
2023 Bathroom Trends
In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
Woman Converts Old Display Cabinet Into the Perfect Kitchen Pantry
Such a great idea for small spaces.
[PHOTOS] Stunning! Look at This Enormous Palace of Luxury Here in Texas
We may have run across the most ostentatious home EVER, located in Sugar Land, Texas. I mean, we've seen so over-the-top, luxurious homes. But this one might actually be fit for a queen or king. This mega-mansion sits on 1.68 acres, boasts 9 bedrooms, and FOURTEEN bathrooms, and offers close to 20,000 square feet of living space for the "bargain" price of $10.9 million. (Oh that's all?)
Before and After: A One-Bedroom Apartment Sneaks in a Nursery with This Cute and Clever Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small space dwellers are no strangers to creative solutions for making the most out of their square footage. And that seems to go double for small space dwellers with kids, who need to carve out room for multiple family members to be able to relax, play, and sleep safely.
Tia Mowry Shows Her Passion for Cooking as WeightWatchers' New Ambassador: 'Food is My Love Language'
The actress and mom is partnering with WeightWatchers to create new recipes and share how she maintains a nutritious diet When it comes to healthy living, Tia Mowry's focus doesn't stop at what's on her plate. The actress, mom, author and TV personality is all about understanding how different ingredients can affect her body and mind. Between the value Mowry places on food education and her taste for the culinary world, she's stepping up as WeightWatchers newest ambassador. "When I think about food, I think about how it...
Comments / 0