ABS-CBN Sends Series to International Audiences
The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has begun the new year by bringing some of its top programs to international audiences in Indonesia and Africa. In Indonesia, Darna, a modern retelling of the Filipino superhero Darna based on the comic book series by Marc Revelo, debuted on ANTV. The TV adaptation recounts the story of Narda, an ordinary girl who inherits a powerful stone that she must protect.
World Screen News
Phil Gurin Launches Format Distribution Company
Phil Gurin has launched TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), a distribution company to represent formatted content across entertainment, factual and documentary. TGC GE’s launch slate features third-party formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from U.S. and international producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalog includes new,...
World Screen News
Sky Kids Unveils Originals Lineup for Launch
Sky Kids, the new Sky TV channel launching on February 13, has revealed that its lineup features seven originals, including shows such as Mittens and Pants. Narrated by Marcus Bentley (Big Brother), the series follows the adventures of live-action shy kitten Mittens and her energetic puppy friend Pants as they explore the world of Kibble Corner and learn that being different is a good thing.
World Screen News
Turkey’s Inter Medya Extends Co-Pro Deal with Telemundo
Inter Medya has signed an extended co-production deal with Telemundo, encompassing the daily drama Hicran. Hicran marks the first co-production of this multiyear agreement. The drama broadcasts on weekdays in Turkey on Kanal D. Led by Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Hicran tells a heart-wrenching mother-and-daughter story. It is one of the...
World Screen News
Netflix Reveals Packed Kids & Family Slate for 2023
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 kids and family slate, packed with new series and films. Season one of Princess Power, debuting on January 30, follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. They embrace their differences and become stronger together to make the world a better place.
World Screen News
TV Latina Screening Rooms for Content Americas Now Available
Watch clips and access detailed information on hundreds of new shows by visiting TV Latina’s dedicated Spanish-language Screening Rooms for Content Americas. Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated Content Americas Screening Rooms. TVLatinaScreenings.tv allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes and you can create your own playlist with your favorite titles. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.
World Screen News
BBC Acquires Irish Crime Thriller North Sea Connection
The BBC has picked up the Irish crime drama North Sea Connection, which will debut on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer next month. The six-part series, written by Mark Greig (Marcella, Bulletproof), is a story of complex family dynamics set against a dramatic Irish landscape. The drama was made by...
World Screen News
MBC Group Extends Warner Bros. Discovery Pact
MBC Group has extended its long-term partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery across the MENA region. MBC Group will continue to deliver Warner Bros. theatrical titles and is adding new Cartoon Network content to its lineup. MBC2 will showcase blockbusters from the studio until 2026, including Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, It Chapter Two and Joker, plus the Batman, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Lord of the Rings franchises. In addition, the Cartoon Network Arabia channel arrives on Shahid until September 2023, and a further 250 episodes of content in English will be added to a brand-new Shahid Kids SVOD Cartoon Network-branded hub.
World Screen News
Outlander Renewed for Final Season, Prequel Greenlit
STARZ has renewed Outlander for an eighth and final season and greenlit the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The eighth season of Outlander will consist of ten episodes, following an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will air this summer on STARZ. The ten-episode prequel series will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
World Screen News
Love Nature Greenlights Gladiators
Love Nature has commissioned the original wildlife series Gladiators from Talesmith. The series depicts life-defining battles among the animal kingdom’s greatest rivalries across the Pacific Northwest, African savanna, jungle coasts and Australia. It will debut on Love Nature globally in 2024, as well as on Sky Nature in the U.K., Germany and Italy.
World Screen News
Yeti Taps BBC Alum
Yeti Television has tapped former BBC producer Simon Greenwood as series and executive producer. At the BBC, Greenwood played a major role in producing the hit series Watchdog and Crimewatch. As a development executive, he won commissions for BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Channel 4 and recently series produced Nightmare Tenants and Slum Landlords.
World Screen News
Execs to Discuss Creative & Development Strategies at TV Kids Festival
Nelvana’s Athena Georgaklis, Cyber Group Studios’ Ira Singerman, Sesame Workshop’s Kay Wilson Stallings and Boat Rocker Studios’ Shaleen Sangha will share their guiding principles when seeking and finding ideas for shows during a panel session at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here free of charge.
World Screen News
Beyond’s Mind Games Debuts on Prime Video
Mind Games—The Experiment, from Banijay’s Beyond Productions in partnership with ASICS, has debuted globally on Prime Video. Narrated by Stephen Fry, the documentary captures an international groundbreaking study that follows sedentary and physically inactive gamers from across the world to see if exercise can take their game to the next level by improving cognitive function and mental performance.
World Screen News
Anchor Teams with Blumhouse for Look into my Eyes
Anchor Entertainment has partnered with Blumhouse Television for the limited series Look into my Eyes, with Brent Hodge (Pharma Bro, I am Chris Farley) attached to direct. The four-part series, set to premiere on SundanceTV and AMC+ on May 4, tells the story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after ten years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida, where he practiced hypnosis on students. When three teenage students died in 2011 after suspicious events, a local media story exploded into global news.
World Screen News
BritBox International Hires Former STARZ and AMC Execs
BritBox International has tapped STARZ alum Liz Spaulding as VP of business development and AMC alum Jennifer Moon as head of editorial and programming strategy. Spaulding and Moon will both report to Robert Schildhouse, executive VP and general manager of group marketing services. Spaulding will also report to Kerry Ball, global chief acquisitions and commercial officer.
World Screen News
Oble Picks Up Swiss Graphic Novels Adaptation The Firebrands
Oble has acquired the distribution rights for The Firebrands (Les Indociles), a five-part adaptation of Camille Rebetez and Pitch Comment’s Swiss graphic novel series of the same name. The drama follows Lulu, Chiara and Joe across the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s in the Swiss countryside as they grow from...
World Screen News
Blockbuster Television
“What’s next?” is the key narrative driver of any good story. It’s also the question taunting the media industry today. There are no easy predictions, but one thing is certain: the need for content remains extremely strong. Production is at an all-time high. Budgets are increasing (Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is said to have cost $465 million—yes, you read that correctly—for eight episodes). Competition—driven mainly by the global streamers—is fierce. The SVODs are fighting for subscribers. Linear channels, in response, are vying for viewers, and everyone is chasing IP, talent and even production crews.
World Screen News
Ellipse Studio Angoulême Installs Director
Ellipse Animation has appointed a new director to strengthen its production capacity from its Angoulême hub. Arnaud Réguillet, an experienced animation professional who has worked in several studios in France and abroad, has been tapped to join Ellipse Animation in the newly created post of director of Ellipse Studio Angoulême.
World Screen News
Intuitive Content Bolsters Leadership Team
Intuitive Content has strengthened its leadership team with two internal movements, including founder and CEO Andrew Zimmern taking on the role of chairman. After founding Intuitive nine years ago, Zimmern will be transitioning into his new role to allow for a more robust growth strategy and execution as the company continues to expand.
World Screen News
Reed Hastings Stepping Down from Netflix CEO Role
Reed Hastings is exiting his co-CEO role at Netflix, but will remain as chairman. Ted Sarandos became co-CEO of Netflix in July 2020, and Greg Peters was named chief operating officer. Now, Peters will move into the co-CEO role alongside Sarandos, while Hastings serves as executive chairman. Hastings says he plans to spend more time on philanthropy and remain “very focused” on Netflix stock doing well.
