SANTA ROSA, Calif. (January 19, 2023) – Registration is now open for the ninth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction (SoCoBA), produced by Sonoma County Vintners and presented by American AgCredit. Wine industry trade members from across the country and around the world will have the exclusive opportunity to acquire “never before, never again” wines from Sonoma County’s acclaimed vintners during the live auction on May 5.

