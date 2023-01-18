Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Love Nature has commissioned the original wildlife series Gladiators from Talesmith. The series depicts life-defining battles among the animal kingdom’s greatest rivalries across the Pacific Northwest, African savanna, jungle coasts and Australia. It will debut on Love Nature globally in 2024, as well as on Sky Nature in the U.K., Germany and Italy.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
World Screen News
Netflix Reveals Packed Kids & Family Slate for 2023
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 kids and family slate, packed with new series and films. Season one of Princess Power, debuting on January 30, follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. They embrace their differences and become stronger together to make the world a better place.
World Screen News
Polly Pocket Heads to POP
Polly Pocket is set to make its exclusive free-TV premiere in the U.K. next month on POP. Polly Pocket tells the story of an adventurous 11-year-old girl whose life is flipped upside down when she discovers that her grandma’s locket holds the magic power of shrinking. The series follows Polly as she embraces her pocket-sized powers and finds the upside of shrinking is big fun for her and her best friends.
World Screen News
Sky Kids Unveils Originals Lineup for Launch
Sky Kids, the new Sky TV channel launching on February 13, has revealed that its lineup features seven originals, including shows such as Mittens and Pants. Narrated by Marcus Bentley (Big Brother), the series follows the adventures of live-action shy kitten Mittens and her energetic puppy friend Pants as they explore the world of Kibble Corner and learn that being different is a good thing.
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending
Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov’s gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and—thanks to a neck-snapping...
World Screen News
Phil Gurin Launches Format Distribution Company
Phil Gurin has launched TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), a distribution company to represent formatted content across entertainment, factual and documentary. TGC GE’s launch slate features third-party formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from U.S. and international producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalog includes new,...
World Screen News
Panel on Program Financing Set for TV Kids Festival
Guru Studio’s Frank Falcone, DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s Carlos Biern, CAKE’s Ed Galton and Big Bad Boo Studios’ Shabnam Rezaei will share their perspectives on financing shows during a panel session taking place during the TV Kids Festival, which is open for registration free of charge. Falcone serves...
World Screen News
Anchor Teams with Blumhouse for Look into my Eyes
Anchor Entertainment has partnered with Blumhouse Television for the limited series Look into my Eyes, with Brent Hodge (Pharma Bro, I am Chris Farley) attached to direct. The four-part series, set to premiere on SundanceTV and AMC+ on May 4, tells the story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after ten years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida, where he practiced hypnosis on students. When three teenage students died in 2011 after suspicious events, a local media story exploded into global news.
World Screen News
Outlander Renewed for Final Season, Prequel Greenlit
STARZ has renewed Outlander for an eighth and final season and greenlit the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The eighth season of Outlander will consist of ten episodes, following an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will air this summer on STARZ. The ten-episode prequel series will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
World Screen News
Yeti Taps BBC Alum
Yeti Television has tapped former BBC producer Simon Greenwood as series and executive producer. At the BBC, Greenwood played a major role in producing the hit series Watchdog and Crimewatch. As a development executive, he won commissions for BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Channel 4 and recently series produced Nightmare Tenants and Slum Landlords.
World Screen News
SPI International’s Film1 Inks New Movie Deal
SPI International’s pay-TV and on-demand service Film1 has secured a licensing deal with The Searchers for broadcast rights to more than 40 movies. Highlights from the agreement include the film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece The Personal History of David Copperfield; the thrillers Copshop and Scream starring Gerard Butler and Jenna Ortega, respectively; the comedy Queenpins with Kristen Bell; and the Academy Award-nominated Spencer about the life of Princess Diana.
World Screen News
New Lead Commissioning Editor for BBC’s Storyville
Emma Hindley has been appointed as lead commissioning editor for BBC’s Storyville strand. Hindley has worked in documentaries for 25 years as a film editor, director and executive producer. For the last five years, she has been creative director at Brook Lapping. Hindley will report to Kate Phillips, director...
World Screen News
Tuesday’s Child Takes Interstellar Stake
Tuesday’s Child has secured a controlling interest in the London-based independent production company Interstellar, founded by David Williams and Jamie Ormerod. The outfit, led by Williams as managing director and Ormerod as creative director, specializes in entertainment, reality and popular factual formats. It has produced such shows as Singletown for ITV2, Question Team for Dave and Show Me The Honey! for CBBC.
