Cobra Kai gets "biggest," "baddest" final season renewal
Bittersweet news for Cobra Kai fans. The beloved Karate Kid spin-off has finally secured a renewal from Netflix—for its final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announced the news in an open letter to fans, accompanied by a dramatic teaser that spans the history of the Karate Kid franchise and promises that the “final showdown” will be the “biggest,” “baddest” season yet.
Missing review: Storm Reid makes the most of her screen time in a twisty techno-thriller
Screenlife films—that is, films that are shot and edited as if they’re being recorded and displayed on a computer desktop through the apps and programs we use every day—have created a rich niche for themselves within the found footage horror subgenre. Outside the realm of horror, no film has used the format with as much success as 2018’s Searching, a thriller built around investigation through technology rather than scares. Missing is an attempt to replicate the success of Searching by the previous film’s editors, Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, and though this is their first foray into feature screenwriting and directing, they prove to be extremely capable storytellers within the screenlife niche.
David Crosby almost made a post-apocalyptic hippie film in 1971—until being given an ultimatum by United Artists
Musicians have been known to spread their creative endeavors into the filmmaking world: Prince, Lady Gaga, and Nick Cave immediately come to mind. So, it only makes sense that rock legend and former drama student David Crosby (who died at the age of 81 this week) was prepared to venture into Hollywood ambitions back in the 1970s—until a last-minute request for collateral on his apocalyptic hippie film from United Artists ended the movie before it could even begin production.
Anna Kendrick embraces her "really complicated" side
Anna Kendrick isn’t one to shy away from candor or vulnerability. It’s part of what makes her one of Hollywood’s most relatable celebrities off-camera, even as the Oscar-, Tony-, and Emmy-nominated star continues to wow on-camera. Her latest film, Alice, Darling, is the perfect example: her emotionally profound performance precedes a press tour in which she’s detailed how closely the material matched her own traumatic experiences. More recently, Kendrick has mentioned to outlets, including The A.V. Club, that discussing such personal work in interviews has provided another lesson in setting safe, healthy boundaries. “I’m just figuring out what works for me and what doesn’t,” she tells us with welcome frankness.
Gossip Girl revival creator says show is almost certainly too expensive to find a new home
Say what you like about HBO Max’s (now former) revival of Gossip Girl: It didn’t flinch away from putting its budget up on the screen. From the opulent homes of its young Manhattan socialites, to their opulent fashions, to their opulent lifestyles, the show was dedicated to embodying a high-society world that was, in a word…expensive.
Seth Rogen and Steven Yeun riff their way through a very meta teaser for Invincible season 2
It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic. And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.
Friday night cancellations: The Mosquito Coast, One Of Us Is Lying, Vampire Academy all get the axe
Look: There’s never a good time to have your TV show get canceled. It’s a life-changingly awful part of the entertainment industry that nevertheless happens all the time, disappointing fans, putting people out of jobs, and cutting creative endeavors short. But there is probably a worst time to...
Robert Pattinson clarifies those comments on his The Batman training regimen
Back in spring 2020, in a GQ interview that should be treated as a historical document about the lockdown, Robert Pattinson shared that he was “barely doing anything” to work out while in the midst of playing Batman. This was, of course, one of the most controversial things an actor playing a comic book hero could possibly say, and his comments were scrutinized by fans. In a new conversation with ES Magazine, the Good Time star clarifies that he was joking about his training regime for The Batman.
Dennis Quaid hops aboard the Yellowstone spin-off train
One of these days, we’re all going to look up, only to find that every single actor of a certain age in Hollywood has vanished—whisked away to a magical land called Montana, where Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan pays them to run and laugh and play and pretend to shoot each other for all the live-long day. Kevin Costner is there; so is Helen Mirren. Sam Elliott? He’s just having a grand old time, hanging out with Harrison Ford and Danny Huston and all the horses you can eat. And now, Deadline reports, Dennis Quaid has gotten the call: The Strange World star has signed on to appear in Sheridan’s The Bass Reeves Story, a spin-off of 1883, itself a spin-off of the mothership Yellowstone series—which means we’re well and truly into All In The Family begets Maude begets Good Times territory here, folks.
XOXO (seriously): Gossip Girl reboot canceled at HBO Max
Afternoon, Upper East Siders—it is looking absolutely bleak out here. HBO Max has canceled its Gossip Girl reboot as the series moves towards wrapping up its second season. “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience,” HBO Max shares in a statement, via Variety.
Would competition show The Climb be better without the competitions?
There’s an almost-spiritual slant to the way rock climbers talk about their sport. You hear narratives of resilience, of finding oneself, of tapping into nature—the sort of stories that made works like Free Solo and 127 Hours so engaging. Climbing, to them, isn’t just one hell of a physical achievement: It’s an exercise in humility and camaraderie.
Tron 3 might happen with Jared Leto and, somehow, not Joseph Kosinski
The legacy of Disney’s never-quite-successful enough Tron is complicated. 1982’s Tron was a watershed moment for special effects, delivering one of the first films to introduce the audience to computer-generated animation mixed with live-action actors. Steven Lisberger’s truly original work couldn’t muster an Oscar nomination for best visual effects, nor did it set the box office ablaze. Disney continued its Tron tradition in 2010. Joseph Kosinski’s Tron Legacy is another visually inventive feature unlike anything in the Disney vault that crashed and burned, like so many lightbikes (and by “crashed and burned,” we mean the movie only made $400 million at the box office). Yet, despite the immediate financial failures of the Tron movies, Disney always seems to be asking, “Has anyone seen the movie Tron?”
When You Finish Saving the World
“Everyone around me is a narcissist,” says one of the characters in Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving The World. The line gets a big laugh but it spotlights the tough task that Eisenberg, making his feature writing and directing debuts, sets out for himself; making a movie about two characters who no one would want to spend any time with. At least he had the good judgment to cast likable stars in those unlikable roles, with Julianne Moore as Evelyn, a manager of a women’s shelter in Indiana, and Finn Wolfhard as her teenage son, Ziggy.
Netflix’s ad-supported tier is surprisingly popular—especially to Netflix
When Netflix finally announced the long-dreaded ad-supported tier of its streaming service, it seemed like the most obviously desperate move in a year of total desperation for the company. Subscriber numbers were down, shareholders were getting annoyed, and cracking down on people sharing their passwords somehow wasn’t earning the company any goodwill. The ad-supported option didn’t even seem like an especially great deal: For half the price of regular Netflix (which is absurdly expensive, by the way) and agreeing to put up with advertisements, you didn’t even get access to all of the stuff on Netflix—since some content had only been licensed to the streaming service on the understanding that it would never have ads.
