One of these days, we’re all going to look up, only to find that every single actor of a certain age in Hollywood has vanished—whisked away to a magical land called Montana, where Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan pays them to run and laugh and play and pretend to shoot each other for all the live-long day. Kevin Costner is there; so is Helen Mirren. Sam Elliott? He’s just having a grand old time, hanging out with Harrison Ford and Danny Huston and all the horses you can eat. And now, Deadline reports, Dennis Quaid has gotten the call: The Strange World star has signed on to appear in Sheridan’s The Bass Reeves Story, a spin-off of 1883, itself a spin-off of the mothership Yellowstone series—which means we’re well and truly into All In The Family begets Maude begets Good Times territory here, folks.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO