ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Affidavit: Woman stole car, tased store employee, crashed into Lakewood PD car

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCjRU_0kJAF2N400

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton woman faces more than a dozen charges after allegedly stealing a car, threatening victims with a stun gun and trying to escape police officers, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, who was identified as Cassandra Rosalie Trujillo, 32, of Thornton, was arrested the same day as the alleged crimes — Jan. 12.

Denver7 obtained an arrest affidavit for this case, which reveals more details about the multiple scenes, on Tuesday.

The victims will be identified below as Victim 1, Victim 2, and Victim 3 to protect their identities.

On Jan. 12, 2023, just after 2 p.m., an officer with the Lakewood Police Department responded to the Cobblestone Car Wash along W. Colfax Avenue after receiving a report of a carjacking. Dispatch told the officer that a woman stole a car and pointed a Taser at the vehicle owner before she drove away in the vehicle.

Affidavit: Woman stole car, tased store employee, crashed into Lakewood PD car

When the officer arrived at the car wash, he met with Victim 1, who said his red Subaru Ascent had been stolen from him. He said he had arrived at the car wash and saw an "incident" between two women, according to the affidavit. One of those women was later identified as Trujillo. Victim 1 said the other woman had pepper spray in her hand and was yelling that Trujillo was trying to steal her car.

Victim 1 left his car and approached the women as Trujillo sat down in the woman's driver's seat. She then got back up, pulled out a Taser, and chased Victim 1 away from the car, according to the affidavit. He said he ran around his car as she had the Taser out and activated. She then got into his driver's seat. Victim 1 said he tried to get her out — ripping her blue sweater in the process — but she escaped by driving through a barrier arm and then fled from the area.

At the car wash, the police officer spoke with witness Heather Cannon, who was parked a few spaces away from the altercation. She provided information that matched Victim 1's account.

"I'm glad nobody was actually hurt," Cannon told Denver7. "Nobody did get injured or did lose their life. I mean, that could have been unfortunately a result of that situation."

Isaiah Grimes, another witness, was vacuuming his car when he witnessed the incident.

Trujillo, in the stolen Subaru, hit Grimes's car.

"She reversed backwards and the door hit the plastic casing around my tail light and it completely shattered," Grimes told Denver7.

Police obtained surveillance video from the car wash showing Trujillo enter the premises, get into a physical altercation with the woman, get into Victim 1's vehicle and drive away, hitting a car on the way, according to the affidavit.

Around 2:38 p.m., a Lakewood officer responded to a menacing call at the Family Dollar Store at 95 S. Sheridan Boulevard. Based on the call and information available, the suspect was Trujillo and the vehicle she had was the stolen Subaru, according to the affidavit.

At the Family Dollar, police spoke with Victim 2, who said he was working in the back of the store when a woman came inside. He said she was holding an armful of what he believed was store merchandise and walked past the cash registers and toward the exit doors. Victim 2 said he confronted the woman, later identified as Trujillo, telling her, "Don't do it, just don't do it," according to the affidavit.

Victim 2 said Trujillo turned to face him and he noticed she was holding a stun gun. He said she pointed at him and demanded he back up. He said he did so and watched her open the passenger door of a red Subaru Ascent. As she drove away, Victim 2 took a photo of the vehicle and its license plate. He then called police.

Victim 2 pulled up surveillance footage for the responding officer, which clearly showed her face. It also showed her holding a stun gun in her right hand, according to the affidavit.

At 2:38 p.m. that day, another call for service came in at the Puff N Stuff located at 8460 W. Colfax Ave after a report came in of a robbery involving a suspect with a Taser. Dispatch told the responding officers that an employee was tased by a woman after she asked for money from the register. The woman then left the store in a red Subaru and headed east on Colfax, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at the Puff N Stuff, they spoke with a woman who said the suspect had arrived at the store in a red Subaru. She told police that the suspect fumbled around the car, as if she did not know how to work it.

When the suspect entered the store, she asked for a pack of Marlboro Reds and then demanded cash from the cash register, according to the affidavit. The employee and a coworker, Victim 3, who were standing next to each other, both told the suspect no. The suspect, later identified as Trujillo, then took out an all-black stun gun, sparked it, and demanded the cash again. She swung the stun gun, hitting Victim 3's chest, according to the affidavit. As the suspect began to walk around to the back of the counter, Victim 3 grabbed the store's gun, told the other employee to call police.

Trujillo then left the store.

Victim 3 told police that the suspect was in a red Subaru and described her physical appearance and clothing.

At 2:50 p.m., an automated license plate reader captured the Subaru heading south on Wadsworth Boulevard. Three minutes later, an officer saw it on Wadsworth. He activated his car's siren and lights and followed the car. The suspect, Trujillo, made a U turn to go north on Wadsworth. She then entered the on-ramp for westbound 6th Avenue and shortly afterward, exited on the southbound Wadsworth ramp. The driver turned into a ditch, then got on the westbound 6th Avenue Frontage Road, then started driving north in the southbound lanes of Wadsworth.

Trujillo crossed into the northbound lanes, went through a stop sign and continued onto Reed and turned north. She then went west on 8th and north on Broadview, ignored a stop sign and continued speeding south toward the frontage road. She turned east on that road, reaching speeds of 60 mph and beyond, slowed at Harlan and turned north then east into an expanded driveway for a home on Harlan, according to the affidavit.

The driver had to stop at a closed gate and an officer pulled behind the Subaru. Trujillo then backed up into the officer's car — "she wasn't attempting to steer around it," the affidavit reads — which created some space between the two cars. She then backed into the officer's car a second time.

A second officer moved his patrol car to stop the Subaru and collided with it. He said he could see the suspect trying to drive, so he accelerated to keep the Subaru from moving. The Subaru was pushed off the south side of the roadway and onto a snow-covered area. She continued to try to accelerate and was able to get the car away from the officer trying to stop her, according to the affidavit.

However she then collided head-on with another officer and his patrol vehicle.

The responding officers got out of their cars with guns drawn to arrest Trujillo. While some officers kept their guns out, others tried to get her out of the vehicle. She put the car into reverse as officers worked to extract her, but it was lodged against bushes. Officers were not able to reach inside to turn it off. The car then began moving backward and officers could hear the engine revving. Believing that Trujillo would run the officers over to escape, an officer deployed his Taser and Trujillo stopped pressing on the gas, according to the affidavit.

At 2:59 p.m., Trujillo was in custody. She provided a false name, but her fingerprint identified her as Trujillo. She had two warrants out for her arrest — a Department of Corrections no bond warrant for menacing with a supplement of escape risk and an Adams County case involving speeding through a school zone.

She was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment and was then brought to JeffCo Jail. She faces charges of robbery, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, vehicle eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer, criminal mischief, hit and run and failing to remain at the scene, and the two warrants.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting

An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of teen

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested after shooting reported on 10th and Clarkson Street

Authorities in Denver say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that was reported near 10th and Clarkson Street.DPD says upon arrival to the scene, one female victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries, while an adult male was taken into custody. Officers are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the incident. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing during parking lot fight

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man after a fight broke out in a parking lot last week. Brandon Saguilan-Patrico, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Zual James Noi Noi. The fight was...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield Police searching for suspects in Commons Park vandalism

The Broomfield Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects responsible for approximately $26,000 in damages to Commons Park. BPD reported via a Facebook post that overnight on Friday, Jan. 13 into Saturday, Jan 14, a person or persons drove their vehicle in circles on the turf in the “Red Pod” area, causing serious damage to the field and surrounding landscaping.
9NEWS

3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students

LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy