Google Set To Lay Off 12,000 Employees
Google is the latest tech company to slash jobs after rapid expansion during the pandemic. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday the company plans to lay off 12,000 workers. He posted a memo on Google's blog that an email had been sent out notifying US employees, while international employees "will take longer due to local laws and practices."
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
Get This Slick 4K Gaming Monitor For $100 Off At Amazon
This 32-inch 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support and HDMI 2.1 for $700. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you need a nice 4K gaming display, the Gigabyte M32U is easy to recommend. With two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and built-in KVM switching, this is a wonderful monitor for using multiple devices. And with variable frame rate support, everything should be silky smooth.
AirPods Pro Are Down To Just $160 At Amazon
These first-gen AirPods Pro are at the lowest price we've seen in a long time, and they still offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio and adaptive EQ. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We can't say enough good things about the AirPods Pro. They sound incredible, work...
