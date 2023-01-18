ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Drone Photographer Captures Rare Footage of Moose Shedding its Antlers

A drone photographer captured the rare moment a bull moose shed both of its antlers describing it as a “once in a lifetime” moment. Derek Burgoyne is a self-described Canadian “avid outdoorsman” and spends his time in remote locations filming great Canadian moose. He was ecstatic to capture the moose shedding its antlers in the woods in central New Brunswick.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
petapixel.com

Mollusks and Models: Winners of the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

A touching image of a dying mother octopus with its young has been crowned overall winner of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest. Kat Zhou took the picture in Palm Beach, Florida winning a diving trip as well as prestige. This year’s competition debuted a mobile phone category, the organizers hope that this accessible category will inspire new underwater photographers.
PALM BEACH, FL
petapixel.com

Rode VideoMicro II Review: Tiny Mic, Big Sound

I use various microphones on my YouTube channel and while the majority of them would be considered high-end, the one I’ve been using recently is the Rode VideoMicro II. When Rode sent us the VideoMicro II to review, I was initially skeptical about its likely performance. Priced at $80 and with no audio controls physically on the device, I didn’t expect it to produce good sound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy