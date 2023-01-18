Read full article on original website
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is...
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee...
Idaho bill would block state agencies from sponsoring pride festivals, rodeos, religious events and more
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After controversy surrounding a Boise Pride event last year, an Idaho House Republican has proposed a bill that would block state agencies from sponsoring or donating to nongovernmental organizations and charities without the governor’s permission. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was set...
Gov. Little, lawmakers discussing how to use $80 million in education funding
IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 Legislative session wrapped up its second week in Boise Friday and lawmakers are discussing how to spend $410 million in education funding approved in a special session several months ago. About $330 million is earmarked for K-12 public education and another $80 million toward...
Rep. Wendy Horman embraces new role as co-chair of the Idaho Legislature’s budget committee
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — About the time the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 regular session adjourned last March, Rep. Wendy Horman was weighing whether to run again for speaker of the Idaho House or strive to become the next co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. As many Idaho...
Idaho chief justice asks lawmakers for pay raises, protection amid ‘dangerous’ climate
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan on Wednesday asked state lawmakers to give raises to judges and protect their security amid a “dangerous” political climate. The remarks were part of Bevan’s State of the Judiciary address to the Idaho House and...
