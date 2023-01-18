ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nine dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday. The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

