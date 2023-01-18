Read full article on original website
Related
Nine dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California
Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday. The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.
I flew on a unique 'fifth freedom' route from New York to Singapore via Germany — here's what that means and why airlines do it
International air travel was built on nine "freedoms of the air," which grant airlines the right to carry passengers from one country to another.
Comments / 0