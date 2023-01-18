Read full article on original website
Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to
We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.
Hotel guest insists housekeepers finish her half-eaten leftovers: 'If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper. The other housekeepers and I often took unopened food left behind in hotel rooms.
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.
Albany Herald
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
'Time to peel the potatoes': My grandmother started work at 4:30 a.m. peeling potatoes to support her family
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I've had a lot of crummy jobs with lousy schedules but nothing as lousy as showing up for work at 4:40 a.m. to sort and peel potatoes.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Wife on father-in-law: "He tells me I've gained weight all the time; I can't eat anything in his house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Visiting your in-laws is not always the most relaxing experience, and helping them in the kitchen may often require different cooking skills or re-learning some of the things you already know.
Here’s where you can find some of the best mac and cheese in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — It’s ooey. It’s gooey. It’s cheesier than your cheesiest dad joke! That’s right, it’s that famous classic comfort food — mac and cheese — and here’s where you can get some of the best bowls in Pennsylvania. Mac and cheese has been nearly a staple to Americans for decades now. Whether you spend […]
pethelpful.com
Precious Duck's Trip Through Security Is Making People's Day
Just when we thought it was only dogs that people brought everywhere, we came across TikTok user @seducktiv on our timeline. Apparently, ducks are the new dogs! And especially Wrinkle the duck. He's everywhere!. Wrinkle recently was at a festival, which of course had a security checkpoint that everyone has...
You’re cooking pasta wrong according to a Nobel Prize-winning scientist – ‘correct way’ is causing uproar online
A NOBEL physicist has given his two cents on how to cook pasta perfectly – but some cooking experts don't seem to agree. In 2021, Professor Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 physics Nobel prize for "the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."
7 strange but scrumptious facts about the history of the hamburger.
This article originally appeared on 03.22.18It's something so simple, yet something so good — two tasty buns around mouthwatering meat.Yes, it's true: Hamburgers are wonderful. But what exactly makes them so wonderful? With so many parts and so many variations, it’s hard to know precisely why this dietary delight has become such an iconic part of our culture.Over the centuries — yes, centuries — the hamburger has evolved from an umami underdog to a ubiquitous food staple all across the globe. And at the center of that strange journey is some surprising insight into humanity itself (and also a tasty meat patty). Here are seven fascinating facts from across the years and continents that will make you appreciate the burger for more than just its taste.
Pastina dubbed ultimate comfort food as iterations of Italian recipe go viral
Pastina recipes have gone viral on social media thanks to the few simple ingredients and ultimate comfort food for winter.
How to Make Neapolitan Pizza Like the One in ‘Eat, Pray, Love’
If you have ever blissfully savored the most perfect bite of food, it’s easy to relate to a pivotal moment in the film Eat, Pray, Love. As Julia Roberts’ character takes the first bite of Neapolitan pizza from L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Italy, she swoons, “I’m in love. I’m having a relationship with my pizza.”
foodgressing.com
National Cheese Lovers Day: 5 Things to Know
Here are 5 things every cheese lover needs to know for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20. 1. The official word for someone who loves cheese is turophile. This word got its start back in the 1930s and never really caught on—saying cheese lovers might just be easier.
Enjoy Some Scrumptious Mac & Cheese at These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants
You know it. You love it. It's the best thing on the planet. That's right, it's mac & cheese. There's never a bad time to enjoy a delicious bowl of mac & cheese, especially during the cold winter months. After all, nothing hits the spot better than delectably cheesy comfort foods.
