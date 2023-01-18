ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."

Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
Precious Duck's Trip Through Security Is Making People's Day

Just when we thought it was only dogs that people brought everywhere, we came across TikTok user @seducktiv on our timeline. Apparently, ducks are the new dogs! And especially Wrinkle the duck. He's everywhere!. Wrinkle recently was at a festival, which of course had a security checkpoint that everyone has...
7 strange but scrumptious facts about the history of the hamburger.

This article originally appeared on 03.22.18It's something so simple, yet something so good — two tasty buns around mouthwatering meat.Yes, it's true: Hamburgers are wonderful. But what exactly makes them so wonderful? With so many parts and so many variations, it’s hard to know precisely why this dietary delight has become such an iconic part of our culture.Over the centuries — yes, centuries — the hamburger has evolved from an umami underdog to a ubiquitous food staple all across the globe. And at the center of that strange journey is some surprising insight into humanity itself (and also a tasty meat patty). Here are seven fascinating facts from across the years and continents that will make you appreciate the burger for more than just its taste.
How to Make Neapolitan Pizza Like the One in ‘Eat, Pray, Love’

If you have ever blissfully savored the most perfect bite of food, it’s easy to relate to a pivotal moment in the film Eat, Pray, Love. As Julia Roberts’ character takes the first bite of Neapolitan pizza from L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Italy, she swoons, “I’m in love. I’m having a relationship with my pizza.”
National Cheese Lovers Day: 5 Things to Know

Here are 5 things every cheese lover needs to know for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20. 1. The official word for someone who loves cheese is turophile. This word got its start back in the 1930s and never really caught on—saying cheese lovers might just be easier.
